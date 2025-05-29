Thyristor And IGCT Market To Reach USD 3.5 Billion By 2034, Driven By 5.3% CAGR Growth Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thyristor and IGCT Market Forecast (2025–2034)

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global Thyristor and IGCT market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 3.5 billion by 2034 , expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2025–2034). This growth is driven by increasing demand for high-efficiency power conversion systems, particularly in industrial automation, renewable energy systems, and electric mobility .

Advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies , including silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) , are redefining the efficiency and scalability of power electronics. Moreover, regulatory shifts toward carbon neutrality and sustainable energy usage continue to bolster market adoption across several verticals.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

Key Market Insights



Base Year (2024) Value: USD 2.1 billion

Forecast Year (2034) Value: USD 3.5 billion

CAGR (2025–2034): 5.3% Largest Regional Market: Asia-Pacific (approx. 42% revenue share in 2024)

Market Segmentation

By Type



Light Turn-Off Thyristor (LTO): ~10% share; moderate growth due to low-power use cases

Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristor (IGCT): ~30% share; strong growth in industrial and renewable sectors

Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCR): ~50% share; widely adopted, high efficiency, and broad applications Others

By Application



Industrial Drives: ~25% share; key growth driver via automation

Power Electronics: ~20% share; essential for power conversion efficiency

Railway Traction Systems: ~15% share; supported by transport electrification

Renewable Energy Systems: ~10% share; rising demand from wind and solar Servo Motor Drives, Others

By Voltage Rating



Low Voltage (up to 1 kV): ~40% share; suitable for small-scale commercial setups

Medium Voltage (1 kV–72 kV): ~35% share; robust industrial and infrastructure demand High Voltage (above 72 kV): ~25% share; utilities and grid-level applications

By End-User



Energy & Power: ~30% share; significant applications in smart grids and renewables

Manufacturing: ~20% share; driven by Industry 4.0

Automotive: ~15% share; electric vehicle integration Transportation, Telecom, Others

By Technology



Silicon-Based Devices: Dominant due to maturity and cost-effectiveness Silicon Carbide (SiC): Rapidly growing due to superior performance in high-temperature and high-voltage environments

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific



Market Share: ~42% in 2024

Key Countries: China, Japan, India, South Korea Growth Factors: Government renewable initiatives, expanding industrial base, strong EV market

North America



Growth Drivers: Investments in grid modernization and EV infrastructure Key Countries: U.S., Canada

Europe



Focus Areas: Green energy transition, railway electrification Notable Countries: Germany, France, UK

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Emerging Opportunities: Infrastructure expansion, renewable projects, energy efficiency mandates

Buy Now :

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



With energy costs rising and sustainability becoming a priority, industries are shifting toward power-efficient technologies. Thyristors and IGCTs offer high switching efficiency , low conduction losses , and robust reliability , making them essential for industries such as steel, cement, and chemical manufacturing. These devices help reduce energy waste in power conversion and distribution systems , aligning with industrial goals for optimized energy management and cost savings.



The global shift toward solar and wind power has increased the need for advanced power control devices capable of handling variable input loads and grid fluctuations . Thyristors and IGCTs are critical components in inverters, HVDC converters, and reactive power compensation systems , enabling seamless integration of renewable energy sources into conventional grids.



The development of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors is revolutionizing power electronics by offering higher thermal conductivity , faster switching speeds , and lower power losses . These advanced materials are being increasingly used in the design of thyristors and IGCTs, significantly improving the efficiency and performance of devices across demanding applications like electric vehicles, industrial drives, and grid management systems .



The rapid rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is driving demand for high-efficiency, high-power control components. Thyristors and IGCTs are used in EV inverters , on-board chargers , and DC fast-charging stations . Additionally, these components are essential in railway traction systems and aerospace electrification , further broadening their application scope.



Governments worldwide are enforcing stringent energy-efficiency regulations and net-zero carbon targets , pushing industrial and utility sectors to adopt advanced power electronics. Policies such as the European Green Deal , India's Renewable Energy Mission , and China's dual-carbon goals are directly boosting investment in IGCT- and thyristor-based systems for grid stability and energy savings.

Market Restraints



Transitioning from legacy systems to modern IGCT and advanced thyristor technologies involves significant capital investments , including cost-intensive components, design complexity, and new system architectures. This cost barrier is particularly challenging for small-to-mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets.



The market has been affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions , raw material shortages , and logistical constraints , particularly for semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment. These disruptions have led to increased lead times, component shortages, and pricing volatility, especially for high-voltage and precision-engineered devices .



Compliance with regional standards (such as IEC, UL, RoHS, and REACH ) varies across geographies, complicating product development and market entry. Manufacturers must invest in local testing, certification, and documentation processes , adding to operational costs and delaying time-to-market.

Browse full Report -

Opportunities & Trends



EV growth presents a major opportunity for thyristor and IGCT manufacturers. These devices are essential in powertrain control , battery management , and charging infrastructure . The global push toward zero-emission transport is expected to drive significant demand for compact, high-efficiency power control solutions.



With aging infrastructure and rising energy demand, many regions are investing in smart grid technologies . Thyristors and IGCTs enable critical grid functionalities such as load balancing , fault management , and real-time control . These technologies are integral to microgrids , distributed energy systems , and hybrid grid solutions , creating strong growth potential.



The rise of Industry 4.0 and IoT-driven automation requires reliable, high-speed switching and control in motor drives, robotics, and machine tools. Thyristors and IGCTs offer robust performance in harsh industrial environments , making them vital to the digital transformation of manufacturing ecosystems.



Leading players are increasingly forming alliances for joint product development , material innovation , and regional market penetration . Collaborations between semiconductor firms and system integrators are accelerating the development of customized, high-efficiency power modules tailored to next-generation applications in energy, automotive, and industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players



ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Toshiba Corporation Semikron International GmbH

Recent Developments:

1. ABB Ltd.

Development:

In April 2024 , ABB launched its new IGCT-based high-power converter system for industrial drive applications and renewable energy integration . This solution supports medium-voltage motors with greater energy efficiency and reliability, designed specifically for use in solar and wind energy farms .

Strategic Impact:

This development strengthens ABB's foothold in green energy and sustainable automation , aligning with global decarbonization goals. It also reinforces its leadership in the medium-voltage control systems market.

2. Infineon Technologies AG

Development:

In December 2023 , Infineon introduced its latest generation of silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and SiC-based thyristors , under the CoolSiCTM brand . These devices are optimized for EV inverters , fast-charging stations , and power grid systems .

Strategic Impact:

The integration of SiC technology allows higher efficiency at elevated temperatures and voltage levels, giving Infineon a competitive edge in high-performance applications and helping it penetrate deeper into the electric mobility and smart grid sectors.

3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Development:

In February 2024 , Mitsubishi Electric unveiled a new 3.3 kV IGCT module aimed at railway traction and industrial automation systems . The company also expanded its production capacity in Fukuoka, Japan , to meet rising demand in Asia and Europe.

Strategic Impact:

This move addresses growing global needs for high-voltage, high-reliability switching devices . The capacity expansion enhances Mitsubishi's ability to serve OEMs in the transport and infrastructure sectors , particularly in Europe and India.

4. STMicroelectronics

Development:

In May 2024 , STMicroelectronics formed a joint development partnership with Schneider Electric to co-develop thyristor-based AC power controllers for smart industrial grids and energy storage systems . The collaboration includes work on digital twin simulations and integrated power modules.

Strategic Impact:

This partnership boosts STMicroelectronics' exposure to industrial and energy sector applications , creating smart, scalable solutions for grid stability and efficiency. It also highlights the company's focus on co-innovation in sustainable energy.

5. Siemens AG

Development:

In August 2023 , Siemens introduced its new HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) transmission modules embedded with IGCT-based protection systems . The solution was deployed in the Brahmaputra River power project in India as part of a government-led renewable energy expansion.

Strategic Impact:

This development strengthens Siemens' position in the power transmission and grid modernization segment. By integrating IGCTs, the system benefits from higher switching capabilities , longer lifespans, and improved performance in harsh environments .

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (サイリスタIGCT市場), Korean (사이리스터 IGCT 시장), Chinese (晶闸管IGCT市场), French (Marché des IGCT à thyristors), German (Thyristor-IGCT-Markt), and Italian (Mercato dei tiristori IGCT), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

TCR Static Var Compensator SVC Market

The global TCR Static Var Compensator (SVC) market is estimated to reach a value of approximately $2.1 billion in 2024, driven by the rising demand for voltage stability and power quality in electrical systems. The market is expected to witness substantial growth, projected to reach around $4.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 8.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



FACTS Devices Market

The global market for FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission Systems) devices is valued at approximately $4.5 billion in 2024, with a projected market value of around $6.8 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Semiconductor Discrete Devices Market

The global market for semiconductor discrete devices is valued at approximately $25 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory that could elevate the market to around $39 billion by 2034. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% during the period from 2025 to 2034.



Zinc Oxide Surge Arresters Market

The global zinc oxide surge arresters market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for efficient electrical protection in various industries, particularly in renewable energy and telecommunications. As electrification expands and infrastructure upgrades proliferate, the market is projected to reach around $2 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trend.



High Current Rectifier Market

The global High Current Rectifier market is poised for significant growth, valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024, with projections indicating an escalation to around $4.8 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Thyristor Protectors Market

The global thyristor protectors market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a growth trajectory that could elevate the market value to around $2.1 billion by 2034. This reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Thyristor Rectifier Electric Locomotive Market

The global market for thyristor rectifier electric locomotives is valued at approximately $3 billion in 2024, reflecting a growing interest in electrification and more efficient rail systems. The market is projected to reach around $4.6 billion by 2034, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Thyristor Market

The global thyristor market is estimated to reach approximately $5.8 billion in 2024, benefiting from strong demand across power electronics and industrial applications. The market is projected to experience robust growth, with an anticipated value of around $9.9 billion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Thyristor Electric Power Controller Market

The global Thyristor Electric Power Controller market is valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient power management systems across various industries. The market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of $5 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



High Power Thyristors Market

The high-power thyristor market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated market value of approximately $2.5 billion in 2024. Projections indicate a robust growth trajectory, anticipating a market value reaching around $4.1 billion by 2034. This growth translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Power Semiconductor Market

The power semiconductor market is expected to grow at 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 97.33 billion by 2029 from USD 59.7 billion in 2020.



GaN Epitaxial Market

The GaN (Gallium Nitride) epitaxial market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach around $3.5 billion by 2034. This growth translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



SiC Based Power Electronics Market

The global market for silicon carbide (SiC) based power electronics is valued at approximately $3.5 billion, with strong growth prospects driven by rising demand in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and efficient power management solutions. The market is projected to reach around $12 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.



High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder for Wafer Market

The global high-purity silicon carbide (SiC) powder market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated market value of approximately $1.2 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach around $2.8 billion by 2034, reflecting robust demand driven by advancements in semiconductor technology, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy applications.



Submount Heatspreader Market

The global submount (heatspreader) market is estimated to reach a value of approximately $3.5 billion in 2024. This growth is largely driven by increasing demands in electronics, especially in semiconductor and advanced packaging applications. For the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to grow at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, indicating a projected market value of around $6.5 billion by 2034.



GaN HEMT Epitaxial Wafer Market

The global Gallium Nitride High Electron Mobility Transistor (GaN HEMT) epitaxial wafer market is valued at approximately $1.5 billion in 2024. Forecasts indicate a robust growth trajectory, with a projected market value reaching around $4.5 billion by 2034. This growth translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market

The global electric components market for new energy vehicles (NEVs) is projected to be valued at approximately $160 billion in 2024. The market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period of 2025 to 2034, reaching an estimated value of $380 billion by 2034. This expansion corresponds to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 9% during this period.



GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market

The global Gallium Nitride (GaN) on Diamond semiconductor substrates market is valued at approximately $120 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around $350 million by 2034. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 11.2% for the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Industrial Electronics Market

The global industrial electronics market is poised to reach a value of approximately $1.2 trillion in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and smart technologies across various sectors. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to exhibit robust growth, anticipating a value of around $1.9 trillion by 2034. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.5%, reflecting a steady demand for advanced industrial solutions.



Epitaxy Deposition Market

The global epitaxy deposition market is poised for significant growth in 2024, with an estimated market value of USD 8.2 billion. This expansion is propelled by increasing demand for semiconductor devices and advancements in LED technologies. As industries prioritize innovations in material science and nanotechnology, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 15.5 billion by 2034, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



CONTACT: Contact Data Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...