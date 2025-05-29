G-SHOCK MR-G UNLEASHES THE GOLIATH FROGMAN - A TITANIUM POWERHOUSE BORN FOR THE DEEP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Drawing inspiration from the Goliath frog's bold stature and earthy tones, the MRGBF1000RG is a premium reinterpretation of G-SHOCK's iconic FROGMAN series. The rugged case is crafted from more than 70 exterior pieces of lightweight yet ultra-durable titanium and is fitted with a green Dura Soft fluoro-rubber strap designed to mirror the amphibian's natural hues. Paired with TiC (Titanium Carbide Coating) and black DLC (diamond-like carbon) accents and a vapor-deposited green sapphire crystal case back, the result is a timepiece as striking as it is tough.

Every element of the MRGBF1000RG reflects the precision engineering and artisanal design that defines G-SHOCK's iconic MR-G line. From its handcrafted details to the meticulous polishing of its titanium surfaces, the Goliath Frogman seamlessly merges performance with elevated craftsmanship.

The Goliath Frogman boasts ISO 200-meter water resistance, asymmetrical case and a Dura Soft band for a comfortable fit around the wrist or sleeve of a wetsuit. Paired with tough solar power, the watch also features optimal Bluetooth® and radio control for enhanced accuracy and reliability, Super Illuminator for maintaining watch readability in dark conditions, the watch can also automatically adjust the time based on the wearer's location, making it perfect for international travels, diving session logs through the CASIO WATCHES app, and much more.

The new timepiece is equipped with the following features:



Shock Resistance

ISO 200M Water Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Dual time (300 city capability with CASIO Watches app)

1 Daily Alarm

Hand Shift Feature

Date/Day Display

Tide Graph Smartphone Link

The MRG-BF1000RG ($4,900) is available for purchase at select retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.