SMC SEES STRONG INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR INTEREST SINCE PUBLICATION OF SECONDARY PROSPECTUS
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC is pleased with the strong level of investor engagement received since the publication of the Second Supplementary Prospectus. The deliberate and strategic decision taken by SMC's shareholders, reinforces their commitment to the IPO and to SMC's potential for long-term value creation for both existing and future shareholders.
The publication of the Second Supplementary Prospectus and the procedural reopening of the book, allows all existing participants to amend or rescind their bids, reaffirming SMC's full commitment to transparency and informed investor decision-making.
Interest from institutional investors in the IPO continues to be strong and a reflection of their confidence in SMC's fundamentals, its leadership and its future potential.
The reopening of the books is on schedule to close at 5pm on Thursday, 02/12/1446H (corresponding to 29/05/2025G).
SOURCE SMCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment