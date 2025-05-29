Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SMC SEES STRONG INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR INTEREST SINCE PUBLICATION OF SECONDARY PROSPECTUS


2025-05-29 10:32:04
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC is pleased with the strong level of investor engagement received since the publication of the Second Supplementary Prospectus. The deliberate and strategic decision taken by SMC's shareholders, reinforces their commitment to the IPO and to SMC's potential for long-term value creation for both existing and future shareholders.

The publication of the Second Supplementary Prospectus and the procedural reopening of the book, allows all existing participants to amend or rescind their bids, reaffirming SMC's full commitment to transparency and informed investor decision-making.

Interest from institutional investors in the IPO continues to be strong and a reflection of their confidence in SMC's fundamentals, its leadership and its future potential.

The reopening of the books is on schedule to close at 5pm on Thursday, 02/12/1446H (corresponding to 29/05/2025G).

SOURCE SMC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29052025003732001241ID1109611917

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search