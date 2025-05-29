Simplex Quantum Selected For Medtech Innovator Asia Pacific 2025 Accelerator

AI-Powered Heart Failure Detection Technology Recognized Among Asia-Pacific's Top 20 MedTech Startups

TOKYO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex Quantum, a Tokyo-based medical technology startup specializing in AI-driven heart health solutions, has been selected as one of 20 high-potential startups for the prestigious MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific 2025 Accelerator Program .

MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical technology companies, aiming to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. The Asia Pacific program connects best-in-class startups with investors, business leaders, and service professionals in the medtech industry to drive the commercialization of life-changing technologies in the region.

This year, over 550 companies applied for the Asia Pacific program. After a rigorous selection process, 60 companies were invited to pitch, and 20 were chosen for the 2025 cohort. The selected companies will participate in a four-month accelerator program, culminating in the MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Showcase and Grand Finals in Singapore at the end of October.

"We are honored to be part of the MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific 2025 cohort," said Ryu Saito, CEO of Simplex Quantum. "This opportunity validates our commitment to transforming heart failure detection and management with scalable, AI-driven solutions. We look forward to leveraging this platform to forge strategic partnerships and expand our impact across Asia and beyond."

Revolutionizing Heart Failure Detection with AI

Simplex Quantum's flagship technology, NIHA-HF (Neural Intelligent Heart Analyzer – Heart Failure), enables early detection of heart failure using a 30-second, single-lead ECG analyzed through advanced neural networks. Unlike traditional methods that require costly imaging or invasive monitoring, NIHA-HF is designed to be integrated into clinical 12-lead ECG systems and consumer-accessible wearables. NIHA-HF has been granted patents in Japan, the United States, and India, and is currently progressing through regulatory pathways in both Japan (PMDA) and the United States (FDA).

NIHA-HF is an investigational device and is not yet approved by the U.S. FDA or Japan PMDA.

About Simplex Quantum

Headquartered in Tokyo, Simplex Quantum is a medical AI company dedicated to advancing cardiovascular care through cutting-edge machine learning technologies. Its flagship product, NIHA-HF applies proprietary deep learning algorithms to ECG data to detect and monitor heart failure with high precision. The company partners with academic and clinical institutions globally to enable proactive, personalized heart health management.

Website:

Media Contact:

Moe Kawai

+81 3-6450-3600

[email protected]

Related announcements:

Simplex Quantum Completes US Patent Registration of Artificial Intelligence Technology Designed to Determine Heart Failure Stage Using Electrocardiogram Data

Simplex Quantum Completes US Patent Registration of Electrocardiogram Biometric Authentication Technology

Simplex Quantum Raises Round of Series A Funding

Simplex Quantum Expands into Asia with Patent in India and Strategic Healthcare Initiative in Indonesia

Simplex Quantum and the University of Tokyo Announce Breakthrough AI Technology for Heart Failure Monitoring

SOURCE Simplex Quantum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED