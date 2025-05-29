100X Leverage + 100% Bonus - No KYC Needed To Trade Crypto Futures On Bexback

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency bull market charges ahead, traders are once again looking for platforms that offer both power and flexibility. BexBack Exchange is answering that call with an unmatched trio of advantages: up to 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus , and no KYC requirement for new users.

This combination makes BexBack one of the most accessible and trader-friendly platforms in the crypto derivatives space.

Why 100x Leverage Appeals to Traders



Amplify returns with minimal capital

Access larger positions for stronger market exposure

Benefit from both rising and falling markets Enhance capital efficiency by using margin effectively

Traders using BexBack can open positions with just 0.001 BTC and still take advantage of full leverage potential.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works







New users depositing at least 0.001 BTC or 1,00 USDT qualify for a 100% bonus. While this bonus cannot be withdrawn directly, it can be used as trading margin. In volatile conditions, this added margin helps buffer against liquidation, allowing traders to stay in the game longer.

Profits made using the bonus are fully withdrawable.

Read the full bonus policy

What Sets BexBack Apart?









No KYC : Start trading instantly with just your email

100x Leverage : Take full control of market swings

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds for amplified trading power

50+ Perpetual Contracts : Including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more

Demo Mode : Unlimited virtual funds to practice risk-free 24/7 Support : Responsive service for users worldwide

About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that empowers traders with up to 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and over 50 other major crypto pairs. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform operates under a U.S. MSB license and maintains offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. Known for its no-KYC policy, fast trade execution, and user-centric features like demo trading and double deposit bonuses, BexBack is trusted by over 500,000 users worldwide.

Ready to Start?







If you've been watching crypto from the sidelines, now is the time to act. Sign up, deposit, and experience the benefits of high-leverage trading - all without KYC.

Join BexBack Today - where trading begins with freedom and scales with you.

Website:

Contact:

Amanda

