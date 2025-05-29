Paper Packaging Market Size To Reach USD 524.53 Billion By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Global Paper Packaging Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by eco-conscious consumers, e-commerce boom, demand for sustainable designs, brand differentiation, and circular economy focus.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Paper Packaging Market Report is segmented by grade, product type, end-user industry, and geography. The global market is witnessing steady growth as industries increasingly adopt sustainable alternatives. According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the paper packaging market size is projected to rise from USD 417.31 billion in 2025 to USD 524.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.68%. This growth is fueled by regulatory pressure on plastic use and a rising global preference for recyclable materials. In addition, expanding sectors like e-commerce, food delivery, and retail are accelerating the shift toward paper-based packaging solutions that align with environmental compliance and consumer values.According to Mordor Intelligence, sectors like food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare are steadily shifting towards sustainable packaging materials. Carton board, corrugated boxes, and flexible paper packaging are gaining traction as businesses prioritize environmental impact and operational efficiency.E-commerce and Food Industries Remain Key Growth DriversPaper packaging is a staple in online retail and food delivery sectors, both of which have grown post-pandemic. Lightweight, recyclable, and cost-effective, paper solutions offer flexibility and safety. Corrugated boxes, paper bags, and wraps are widely used for last-mile delivery and takeaway services. Mordor Intelligence highlights that businesses are incorporating innovative designs and printing technologies in packaging to improve product appeal and brand visibility. Sustainability remains at the core of these innovations.Canada Paper Packaging Market: Corrugated Boxes in FocusCanada's paper packaging market is projected to grow from USD 19.07 billion in 2025 to USD 26.09 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.47%. Corrugated packaging leads the market due to its widespread application across e-commerce and industrial sectors. According to Mordor Intelligence, Canada's strict sustainability goals and government policies encouraging recyclable packaging have played a pivotal role in this growth. The country has also witnessed increasing domestic production capacity in response to rising demand.Explore more on theMEA Region Sees Steady Shift Toward Paper-Based AlternativesThe Middle East and Africa paper packaging market growing at a CAGR of 4.30% by 2030. A notable transition from plastic to paper-based materials is evident across the region. According to Mordor Intelligence, key factors driving this growth include growing environmental awareness, rising consumer goods consumption, and government-led sustainability campaigns. Urbanization and retail expansion, especially in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, are further supporting market development.Read here for more insights - Middle East and Africa paper packaging market report .Japan Embraces Lightweight and Recyclable Paper PackagingJapan's paper packaging market is expected to grow from USD 25.60 billion in 2025 to USD 33.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.37%. Consumer behavior trends in Japan favor minimal, efficient, and sustainable packaging. According to Mordor Intelligence, Japan's paper packaging industry is shaped by innovation and eco-consciousness. Packaging manufacturers are focusing on lightweight materials that reduce waste and transportation costs. Retail and food sectors remain the top adopters of paper-based solutions, driven by increasing health and environmental awareness among Japanese consumers.Find more insights on the Japan paper packaging market report .Global Outlook: Environmental Standards Shaping the FutureAcross all regions, a common trend is the regulatory push for sustainability. Governments and institutions are setting standards to reduce plastic usage and carbon emissions. Paper packaging stands out as a viable alternative, aligning with carbon neutrality and waste reduction goals.According to Mordor Intelligence, packaging companies are responding by expanding their product portfolios with recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable options. This includes molded fiber packaging, recycled paperboard, and laminated paper alternatives.ConclusionThe global paper packaging market is steadily moving toward a more sustainable and innovation-driven future. The growth is evident not only in volume but also in the diversification of applications across industries. As consumers become more eco-aware and regulations tighten, businesses that invest in paper packaging stand to benefit from enhanced brand perception and compliance.With regions like Canada, MEA, and Japan showing consistent growth, the demand for recyclable and biodegradable packaging options is likely to keep climbing. Paper packaging is no longer just a cost-effective choice; it is becoming a strategic priority for companies looking to align with global sustainability trends.For global trends, see the full reportAbout Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 