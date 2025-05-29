Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
Zebec Network , a Solana-based blockchain payment network, has acquired the assets of Science Card, Ltd , a UK university card platform dedicated to simplifying university research finance. This acquisition enriches Zebec's robust card program, spanning payroll pay cards, crypto debit cards, and now Science Card's mission-driven card, cementing Zebec's leadership in bridging traditional and digital payments.
Science Card's mission is to empower students, researchers, and university staff with secure, transparent financial tools. Science Card reaches over 50,000 students across the top 10 UK universities (with leading names like Cambridge and Aston University) and will offer prepaid cards to streamline campus spending, research grants, and budgeting.
By joining Zebec Network, Science Card's vision gains global reach, integrating with Zebec's innovative payment ecosystem.
The acquisition enhances Zebec's portfolio, positioning it to operate within the growing EdTech, DeSci and FinTech space. For live discussion about the deal, join Zebec x Science Card Spaces on X Thursday, May 29th at 12 noon ET (9 am PT: 5 pm GMT) X
About Zebec
is a leading crypto company enabling real-world value flows through blockchain-powered payroll, card, and payment solutions for both traditional and digital economies. Founded in 2021, Zebec has attracted $35 million in investments by Circle, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Breyer Capital, Republic, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, among others.
About Science Card
is a UK academia-based card platform that channels a portion of every transaction to fund university research, enabling users to support science simply by spending.
Legal Disclaimer:
