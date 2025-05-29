403
Rpost And Esquire Innovations Launch Enhanced Email Attachment Security With Iscrub 7 EP1 Integration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email® services, has joined forces with Esquire Innovations to integrate advanced email security into the latest release of iScrub 7 EP1. This collaboration brings a complete attachment protection solution, combining document metadata cleansing with RPost's industry-leading message proof, encryption, and electronic signature capabilities. Available on both companies' websites, the upgraded tool ensures critical documents are not only clean of metadata but also securely transmitted with verifiable legal proof.
With iScrub 7 EP1, users can now automatically send cleaned documents-like Word, Excel, or PDF files-via RPost's secure cloud, gaining delivery tracking, encryption, and the ability to request digital signatures. The integration is especially timely, with support for new federal requirements like PDF/A format for legal filings. IT teams also benefit from detailed analytics and compliance tools, while end users enjoy time savings and reduced support needs. Together, Esquire and RPost are setting a new standard in secure, compliant digital communications.
