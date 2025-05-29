Pillar To Post Promotes Brenda Gemmell To Director Of Consultant And Coach Success
"I'm thrilled to continue my journey through franchising with Pillar To Post in this new role," said Gemmell. "It's always been my personal passion to help business owners find their calling and live their lives as not just successful business owners, but successful staples in their local community through franchising. Pillar To Post offers one of the best franchise opportunities out there and I'm excited to continue growing the network across the nation."
Now entering her ninth year with Pillar To Post, Gemmell has built deep trust with candidates by focusing on the long-term success of every new franchise business owner. In her new role, she will work closely with franchise consultants and brokers to match high-caliber candidates with Pillar To Post's scalable, Executive Model opportunity.
Unlike many brands in the home services sector, Pillar To Post's Executive Model is designed for owners who want to manage a scalable business without being involved in day-to-day operations. This model allows franchise business owners to build a business by hiring and leading a team rather than performing the actual home inspections themselves. Pillar To Post has structured its franchise offering around operational efficiency and business growth, enabling owners to focus on managing their business, achieving scalability, and reaping potentially high rewards.
"Brenda's strength is in building relationships and creating strong connections with people while being a champion of our strong Executive Model," said Eric Steward, Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment at Pillar To Post. "She brings deep brand knowledge, genuine care for our candidates, and a proven track record of results. We're beyond thrilled to have her leading recruitment partnerships."
Pillar To Post's Executive Model continues to gain traction among those looking to invest in a lower-cost, high-reward business in the booming home services sector. The brand has set itself apart by offering franchise owners a clear path to growth, built around systems that provide both operational freedom and profitability.
About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®
Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit .
