Phillip M. Robinson, Jr. Named CEO Of The Forum For Youth Investment To Drive National Impact For Youth

Cross-sector leader and Ohio legislator brings decades of experience in youth development, education, and systems change.

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum for Youth Investment is proud to announce the appointment of Phillip M. Robinson, Jr. as its new Chief Executive Officer, following a national search led by the Forum's Board of Directors. A respected cross-sector leader with deep roots in youth advocacy, Robinson will officially assume the role on June 30, 2025.

Robinson brings both personal and professional commitment to advancing opportunity, equity, and outcomes for young people nationwide. With more than 15 years of experience spanning youth development, education, and systems change, he is well-positioned to lead the Forum into its next chapter.

"Phil brings a deep commitment to the outcomes the Forum has always championed-stronger systems, better opportunities, and equitable outcomes for all youth," said Bryan Samuels, Chair of the Forum's Board of Directors. "There's a real sense of alignment-between Phil's leadership and the Forum's history, and between where we've been and where we're headed."

The Forum works across youth-serving systems to ensure all young people-and the adults who support them-have what they need to thrive. Through a focus on continuous quality improvement, strategic partnerships, and policy, the Forum strengthens the systems and supports that shape young people's lives-advocating for equitable practices and policies that center youth voice and experience.

With the tools, approaches, and principles of the Weikart Center, the Forum will continue grounding the work in the best available research to drive meaningful, lasting change. Under Robinson's leadership, the Forum will deepen its commitment to scaling this work-expanding access to proven strategies, training, and coaching-while forging new partnerships that align policy with practice to create lasting change for young people across the country.

"This is a pivotal time. People are looking for connection, for clarity, and for solutions-and I believe the Forum can be that steady force," said Phillip Robinson. "With a strong team, trusted tools, and the courage to reimagine how systems work for youth, we have everything we need to move from crisis response to lasting change. I'm excited to get to work."

Robinson brings extensive leadership experience from his roles at Reading Partners as Chief Impact Officer and City Year, where he served as both Executive Director in Cleveland and as Senior Vice President overseeing operations at 29 sites across the country. Previously, Phil worked for several Fortune 500 companies and served as a congressional legislative aide for U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). He also serves as a current elected member of the Ohio House of Representatives, representing the state's 19th District since 2019. His career has been defined by his ability to build teams, advance equity-driven initiatives, and move seamlessly between policy and practice.

Robinson succeeds Interim President & CEO Judy Seltz, who led the Forum during this period of transition and previously served on the organization's Board of Directors. The Board and staff extend deep gratitude for her steady leadership and dedicated service during a critical moment of evolution for the organization.

The Forum also acknowledges and celebrates the commitment of its staff, whose resilience and dedication have been central to sustaining momentum and shaping the future. Their insights and engagement played a vital role in the CEO search process and continue to guide the organization's path forward.

For more information about the Forum for Youth Investment and its work, visit

Contact:

Amanda Heckenkamp

[email protected]

(734) 649-6092

SOURCE Forum for Youth Investment.

