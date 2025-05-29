GUESS Watches Launches 2025 Worn With Pride Collection
GUESS Watches has partnered with The Trevor Project since 2021 and will contribute $25,000 to the organization in 2025. The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Purchases from the Worn with Pride collection will not affect the donation total.
Brett Gibson, President of GUESS Watches, reinforces the relevance of this campaign: "Our Worn with Pride collection celebrates inclusivity and self-expression through beautifully crafted watches that allow consumers to make their own personal statement every day. In partnership with The Trevor Project, we aim to uplift communities and create a meaningful impact. This initiative transforms pride into purposeful action and celebrates the diversity that strengthens us all."
The campaign encourages wearers to embrace authenticity, express themselves freely and stand in solidarity with those who live boldly. These limited-edition watches are available at guesswatches and select GUESS stores. For more information, follow along on social @guesswatches.
About GUESS Watches
Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches are designed to appeal to fashion-driven consumers around the world. The authority in fashion watches with innovative and on-trend designs GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores.
About the Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Trevor offers 24/7 crisis services, connecting highly trained counselors with LGBTQ+ young people whenever they need support. To drive prevention efforts, The Trevor Project also operates robust research, advocacy, education, and peer support programs. The Trevor Project envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ young people feel safe, seen, and accepted exactly as they are.
