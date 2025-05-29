DNA Fund Commits To $5,000,000 USD Raise For PACT SWAP, As The Cross-Chain DEX Launches In Live Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Fund has committed $5,000,000 to accelerate the development of the fourth-ever cross-chain decentralized exchange supporting native Bitcoin in live production. This includes a direct investment of $500,000 from its Helix Fund to turbocharge progress.









PACT SWAP Labs has been established as a core contributor behind the DEX, PACT SWAP , and welcomes blockchain heavyweights Brock Pierce , Scott Walker , and Toby Gilbert as co-founders, joining the original founding team of the protocol.

PACT SWAP is a next-generation cross-chain DEX that enables trading of native Bitcoin, TRON, and other assets across incompatible chains - without bridges, wrapped tokens, or external validators. Built on Coinweb's unique PACT framework for consensusless interoperability, it delivers fast, secure, and cost-efficient swaps with composability and scalability at its core - at a fraction of the cost of its competitors.

The $5,000,000 commitment from DNA Fund marks a big milestone in PACT SWAP's growth. Known for backing early-stage Web3 leaders - including Mastercoin , Hedera , and EOS - DNA Fund will support PACT SWAP Labs with ecosystem development, strategic partnerships, and a global go-to-market rollout.

Beyond capital, DNA brings deep operational support and a proven track record in scaling disruptive technologies. The new co-founders of PACT SWAP Labs bring extensive experience to the project:



Brock Pierce - Original co-founder of Tether, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, and more.



Scott Walker - Co-founder of DNA Fund, Casper Labs and has invested into over 50 projects including HBAR, FRAX, Coinbase and many other unicorns.

Toby Gilbert - Co-founder of OnRamp and Coinweb.



Together, their combined decades of impact across crypto, venture, and infrastructure significantly strengthen PACT SWAP's ability to drive adoption and reshape cross-chain digital asset trading.

“PACT SWAP represents a leap forward for decentralized trading. We're proud to back the project as they bring this vision to life, and thrilled to have Brock, Scott, and Toby join the founding masthead.” said Chris Miglino , CEO at DNA Fund .

Stephen Morris , CEO of PACT SWAP Labs , added:“Most cross-chain DEXs still rely on outdated models like bridges and validators. PACT SWAP introduces a fundamentally new approach-scalable, cost-efficient, composable, and secure by design. Moving into live production and partnering with DNA is a major step toward redefining how digital assets are traded.”

The live production rollout includes swap functionality for BTC, TRX, BNB, ETH, and USDT (TRC20, BEP20, ERC20) with a $20,000 trading cap, alongside integrations with key ecosystem partners already in progress. A full public launch is expected in the coming months.

About PACT SWAP

PACT SWAP is a next-generation cross-chain DEX enabling seamless trading of native assets like Bitcoin and Tron across incompatible chains-without bridges, wrapped tokens, or external validators. Built on Coinweb's modular execution layer, PACT SWAP delivers up to 95% lower fees than existing cross-chain protocols and supports permissionless token listings, high composability, and near-instant finality. Designed for both retail and institutional users, it redefines cost-efficiency and security in decentralized trading.

About DNA Fund

DNA Fund is one of the original venture capital firms in the Web3 space, led by early crypto pioneers Brock Pierce and Scott Walker, with a track record of backing transformative Web3 projects. With deep experience in infrastructure, real-world asset tokenization, and early-stage investing, DNA Fund supports founders with more than just capital-bringing operational support, strategic relationships, and global visibility.

