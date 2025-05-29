AI In Chemicals Market Size To Surpass USD 10,257.62 Million By 2032, Owing To Accelerated Innovation And Sustainability In Chemical Manufacturing SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the chemicals industry is revolutionizing core operations, primarily through production optimization and new material discovery. Pune, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Chemicals Market Size Analysis: “ The AI in Chemicals Market size was USD 651.65 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10,257.62 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 35.89% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. ”

The integration of AI in Chemicals Market is experiencing an unlimited growth across the vertical, propelled by growing investment in digital conversion and intelligent manufacturing. We are seeing AI technologies penetrate chemically R&D, chemical production, and chemical quality detection with quantifiable efficiency improvements, cost reductions, and innovation acceleration. AI tools help chemical companies optimize processes, improve supply chain efficiency, and adopt sustainable practices. The U.S. AI in Chemicals Market, valued at USD 176.93 million in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2,782.56 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.82%. Demand for more advanced AI technologies in chemical R&D to boost innovation, production efficiency and predictive analytics are propelling the market growth. A combination of growth-enhancing factors such as public and private investment, strategic partnerships, and AI-powered sustainability initiatives keep expanding this market by minimizing waste and optimizing resource allocation.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 651.65 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 10,257.62 Million CAGR CAGR of 35.89% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Type (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Application (Production Optimization, New Material Innovation, Operational Process Management, Pricing Optimization, Raw Material Demand Forecasting, Others)

. By End-use (Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals) Key Growth Drivers AI-Driven Optimization Enhancing Chemical Manufacturing Efficiency, Reducing Waste, Improving Yield, Predicting Failures, and Ensuring Sustainability and Compliance.

Revolutionizing Chemical Manufacturing: How AI Drives Efficiency, Sustainability & Innovation



AI optimizes chemical production by monitoring and analysing complex processes in real time.

Predictive AI models forecast equipment failures, minimizing unplanned downtime and cutting costs.

Machine learning identifies inefficiencies, boosts yield, and reduces material waste for higher product quality.

AI ensures strict regulatory compliance by managing safety and environmental controls effectively.

Automation powered by AI enables scalable, safe, and efficient chemical manufacturing operations. Real-time energy management via AI reduces consumption and lowers emissions, supporting sustainability goals.





By Application

Production Optimization was the most lucrative application segment in 2023, generating nearly 33% revenue share of the global production optimization market. The benefit comes from utilizing AI tools to deliver immediate operational efficiency, cut waste, and increase productivity yield. To reduce downtimes and optimize maintenance cycles, the process inefficiencies and equipment defects can be detected beforehand with AI-enabled predictive analytics.

Between 2024 and 2032, the fastest growing market within the strategy is New Material Innovation, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 38.29%. By estimating chemical behavior and performance without requiring physical prototypes, AI enables rapid discovery of new chemical compounds and materials. This will have tremendous implications on industries such as electronics, energy, and healthcare, which rely on the speed of innovation.

By type

Software accounted for around 53% of the market share in 2023. The growth of this segment would be driven by the widespread adoption of AI-based solutions for process automation, analytics, and decision making. Due to the emergence of cloud computing and real-time data systems, AI software platforms now provide manufacturers with the ability to simplify operations and quickly adapt to changing market conditions.

Meanwhile, the Services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 37.09% during the forecast period, about the growing demand for system integration, customization, consultation, and training. Expert guidance on implementation and optimization becomes indispensable as chemical companies switch toward AI-based models.

By end-use

Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals dominated the market with a revenue share of 44% in 2023. Scale matters, and it matters the most when it comes to this segment, as AI applications that maximize feedstock utilization, minimize operating costs, and increase process success rate provide huge economic advantages with scale. By contrast, Specialty Chemicals will show the fastest CAGR at 37.40%, as a result of the need for customized and high-performance formulations. AI innovation is moving towards niche products without compromising on quality, compliance, and agility.

North America Dominates AI in Chemicals Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest revenue share, close to 38%, of the AI in Chemicals Market. The basis for this dominance lies in the large number of global chemical manufacturers in the region, along with a leading AI infrastructure, and in addition also, the high investment in AI-based R&D. This prompted more partnerships between tech giants and chemical companies in the region to roll out new AI tech into current work.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.59% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The rising industrialization in China, India, and Japan is increasing the demand for smart manufacturing systems integrated with artificial intelligence. The firm noted that the relatively strong chemical industry and increasing venture capital for smart factories and Digital Transformation are also creating a favorable environment for AI Adoption in the region.

Recent Developments

. 2024 – AI accelerates BASF's journey towards sustainability. The firm is experimenting with targeting methane leaks in satellite images and running AI algorithms to optimize production lines to improve efficiency and lower emissions.

. 2024 – Chevron looks to Honeywell for AI-powered refining solutions to enhance plant reliability, operational efficiency, and workforce performance. For example, AI is incorporated in alarm management systems and predictive analytics to improve safety and the consistency of plant output.

