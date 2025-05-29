Govcore Inc. Announces Collaboration With Google Cloud To Enhance Its AI-Enabled Platform For Government

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GovCore Inc. collaborates with Google Cloud, enhancing its AI regulatory platform using Gemini Pro for government, boosting operational efficiency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GovCore Inc., provider of GovCore, the AI-Enabled Regulatory

Platform designed to activate and leverage institutional knowledge for government teams, today

announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud, having joined its Partner Program. This

collaboration will enhance GovCore's ability to empower government regulatory bodies by

leveraging Google Cloud's advanced infrastructure, Gemini Pro models, and data platforms

such as AlloyDB, along with its strong security pedigree to handle sensitive government

workloads.

GovCore (information available at ) helps

government regulatory teams operate more effectively by creating a centralized, intelligent

operations hub. It enables users to ask questions in natural language and receive relevant

answers drawn from their organization's documents, data, and communications. Through this

collaboration, GovCore Inc. will utilize Google Cloud's secure, scalable infrastructure and AI/ML

capabilities to further refine GovCore's ability to assist with summarizing complex information,

drafting documents, and automating certain regulatory tasks.

"Collaborating with Google Cloud is a significant step for GovCore Inc. and for the government

regulatory bodies we serve," said Julian Cardarelli, Chief Executive Officer at GovCore Inc.

"Regulatory work is knowledge intensive. With GovCore, enhanced by secure FedRAMP High

Baseline Authorized capabilities from Google Cloud including Gemini Pro, staff can more readily

find information, get assistance in summarizing regulations, and receive support in drafting

communications or automating routine processes. This allows expert time to be focused on

analysis, decision-making, and serving the public interest."

GovCore's AI Copilot, working with Google Cloud's Gemini Pro, is designed to assist

government regulatory bodies in areas such as:

●​ Licensing: Manage your entire license base. Use agentic AI workflows to automate

processes with MCP enabled tooling.​

●​ Accessing Regulatory Knowledge: Ask natural language questions to find relevant

information sourced from the agency's own documents, policies, case files, and historical

data.​

●​ Summarizing Complex Information: Gain quicker understanding of lengthy regulatory

texts, legal opinions, technical reports, and public submissions by generating

summaries.​

●​ Drafting Regulatory Content: Receive assistance in generating initial drafts of

responses to inquiries, internal memos, policy briefs, and sections of inspection reports.​

●​ Automating Repetitive Tasks: Help streamline processes like initial analysis for FOIA

requests and categorizing incoming information.​

●​ Supporting Policy Interpretation & Consistent Application: Facilitate a uniform

understanding and application of regulations by providing team members with access to

relevant information.​

● ​Assisting Compliance Monitoring & Enforcement Support: Help surface relevant

data points and historical context to support compliance checks.​

●​ Supporting Case Management & Investigations: Assist in locating information within

case files to support the investigative process.​

● ​Integration: Government software engineers can utilize our MCP enabled tooling from

your favorite MCP-enabled IDEs to integrate and rapidly modify the system

This collaboration with Google Cloud, marked by GovCore Inc. joining the Google Cloud partner

program, underscores GovCore's commitment to providing innovative, AI-assisted solutions for

government regulatory bodies. GovCore Inc. is leveraging its participation in the Google Cloud

partner program to develop and deliver these capabilities.

GovCore Inc. is focused on providing solutions for government regulatory bodies, offering a

secure and intuitive AI Copilot intended to make institutional knowledge more accessible and

actionable.

About GovCore Inc.: GovCore Inc. develops GovCore, an AI-enabled Regulatory Platform to

help government regulatory bodies activate and utilize their institutional knowledge. Our

platform (information available at ) assists

regulatory professionals in finding answers, summarizing complex information, drafting

documents, and automating tasks by leveraging their organization's own data. GovCore helps

teams make more informed decisions and dedicate more time to their mission of upholding

regulations and protecting public interest. Headquartered in New York, NY and Toronto, Ontario,

Canada, we build tools for effective modern governance.

