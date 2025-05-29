TNL Mediagene Co-Hosts The 2025 Generative AI Conference, Expands Presence In AI Ecosystem In Asia

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG ) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, co-hosted the 2025 Generative AI Conference on May 23-24, the most influential AI event in Asia, with participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. The event drew approximately 1,000 attendees and 2,000 virtual attendees post-event, and expands the Company's presence in the AI ecosystem in Asia.

The 2025 Generative AI Conference is Taiwan's premier AI event, bringing together the public, developers, AI-focused start-ups, vendors and press. Co-organized by Muyueh Lee, the curator of the Generative AI Conference and TNL Mediagene, the two-day conference featured a split agenda including the Generative AI Developers Conference on May 23, followed by the Generative AI Conference on May 24. Event sponsors included leading tech companies NVIDIA and Appier, among others.

The 2025 Generative AI Conference was not only a technology event, but also a collaborative arena for professionals across industries to co-create the future of AI applications.

As the event's key media and strategic partner, the Company leveraged its media platforms INSIDE, The News Lens, Business Yee, and Cool3c to provide extensive coverage and insights before, during and after the event. The conference included brand experience booths and expert forums, offering a space for dialogue between local and global AI pioneers and is one of Asia-Pacific's premier AI exchange platforms.

"The 2025 Generative AI Conference was a big success for us. Co-hosting this event was a key milestone for the Company, both on a personal level and from a business perspective. The event provided great visibility for our brand, essentially recognizing us as one of the key players in AI in Taiwan and Asia more broadly, and allowed us to get in front of a large group of innovators, industry participants and businesses for potential future follow-on business opportunities" Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung said.

By gathering global experts and Taiwan's top enterprises, the 2025 Generative AI Conference also functioned as a potential launchpad for partnerships, innovation, and practical applications of generative AI.

The event focused on Generative AI broadly and highlighted various use cases for the technology including integrating AI into everyday processes in retail, process automation, AI Agents, AI coding, AI experience design and AI-based content creation, among others.

"Generative AI is a game-changer in our industry, especially in terms of content creation and content optimization. We actively use AI as part of our multilingualization strategies where we basically take entire media properties with content native to one geography and push it to new geographies with AI-based translation to expand readership. We are finding that this process works well enough that in many cases the readers in additional markets may not even realize that the media originated from a different language market. We have also found that we have been able to take a lot of cost out of our business and enhance profitability through AI, so that is also another AI use case for us and something we are very focused on as well."

"On a more strategic level, we are also always selectively enhancing our offering through technology M&A when we can find the right supplementary business at a good price, with AI targets being a key focal point. The opportunity to get our name out there in a high-visibility AI-centric forum where we can meet a lot of founders is always a big plus for us" Joey concluded.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's CEO. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

