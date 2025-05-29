Lydonia Appoints Jason Webber As Chief Revenue Officer

Lydonia Logo

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lydonia , a leading digital transformation firm focused on AI and automation , today announced the appointment of Jason Webber as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A 34-year veteran of the IT industry, Webber brings extensive experience leading global teams, scaling high-growth organizations, and bringing emerging technologies to market.

Webber most recently served as the Global Services and Solutions Vice President at Commvault Systems. While at Commvault, Jason led presales, professional services, enterprise success, and enablement worldwide. Prior to that, he held several senior sales and technical leadership positions at Dell Technologies and EMC Corporation.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jason Webber as Lydonia's new Chief Revenue Officer,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia.“Jason's deep industry expertise and proven ability to scale global revenue operations make him the right leader to take Lydonia to the next level. Equally important, he shares our commitment to being a customer-first organization-delivering exceptional value and building trusted, long-term relationships.”

“I've had the opportunity to lead incredible teams and bring transformative technologies to market throughout my career,” said Jason Webber, Chief Revenue Officer at Lydonia.“What drew me to Lydonia is the clarity of its vision, the strength of its leadership, and the chance to work alongside a world-class team. This is a company that consistently delivers results for its customers, and I'm excited to help lead the next stage of growth by scaling that impact even further.”

Throughout his career, Webber has led organizations through periods of transformation and scale-launching new commercial divisions, managing strategic partnerships, and delivering results across cloud, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. His leadership style is grounded in clarity, accountability, and a relentless focus on customer success.

Lydonia is excited to welcome Webber to the executive team as the company continues to expand its presence in automation, AI, data, and security.

Lydonia is a digital transformation firm focused on AI and Automation. We help organizations reimagine their operations by designing and deploying advanced solutions that drive real business outcomes. With deep expertise in agentic AI and intelligent automation, Lydonia enables clients to move beyond task-level execution to orchestrated, end-to-end automations.

