Namibox, Tencent Cloud, And Shenzhen Press Group Publishing House Forge Tripartite Strategic Partnership To Build A Full-Chain AI Education Ecosystem

The collaborative business venture is projected to generate over $5 million in revenue for Jinxin Technology by 2025.

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinxin Technology Holding Company (Nasdaq: NAMI ), a leading provider of AI-driven digital content and interactive communication technologies, today announced a major strategic partnership between its flagship platform NamiBox, Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Press Group Publishing House entered into a tripartite strategic partnership. This collaboration marks the official commencement of a new era where AI technology deeply empowers the entire chain of educational publishing. As the core builder of the big data platform for educational publishing, Namibox will assist Shenzhen Press Group Publishing House in launching its "Technology + Culture + Art" brand strategy.

It is understood that the signed project encompasses an AI-assisted textbook compilation system, a virtual teacher course resource library, and an educational publishing big data platform. The aim is to achieve personalized teaching content generation and multi-modal interactive learning experiences through AI technology, driving the transformation of traditional publishing into "smart publishing." For instance, the AI-assisted system can automatically generate teaching plans tailored to different educational levels based on course syllabi, significantly shortening teachers' lesson preparation time. Meanwhile, virtual teachers can break down geographical barriers to educational resources through multi-lingual and multi-modal interactions.

At the event site, Namibox conducted a demonstration of its AI assisted educational publishing sector product featuring a digital human interaction product, showcasing its innovative achievements in the field of AI assisted educational publishing sector. As the builder and operator of the big data platform for educational publishing, Namibox holds significant advantages in the areas of big data and educational technology.

According to Xu Jin, the founder and CEO of Namibox, by integrating AI analysis, user behavior data, and market insights, Namibox achieves precise content distribution, personalized learning recommendations, and optimization of the entire publishing process. It provides data support for editing, distribution, and marketing, thereby assisting Shenzhen Press Group Publishing House in upgrading from traditional publishing to AI assisted educational publishing sector.

This collaboration represents another significant milestone for Namibox in the field of smart education. In the future, Namibox will continue to deepen technological R&D, increase its investment in the AI assisted educational publishing sector, and promote the in-depth integration of AI assisted educational publishing sector. By continuously optimizing the educational publishing big data platform, enhancing data analysis capabilities, and elevating intelligent service levels, Namibox aims to help the industry achieve more efficient content production, smarter learning experiences, and more precise publishing decisions.

Namibox will continue to take innovation as its driving force and collaborate with partners such as Tencent Cloud and Shenzhen Press Group Publishing House to jointly explore new paradigms of education-integrated publishing in the AI era. By integrating resources from all parties, strengthening technological innovation, and promoting application dissemination, Namibox aims to inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the industry, propel the AI assisted educational publishing sector to new heights, and enable more users to benefit from intelligent and personalized educational services.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative provider of digital content and interactive communication services. Through its flagship platform NamiBox, the Company delivers intelligent, engaging, and curriculum-aligned products powered by advanced AI, AR, and digital human technologies.

Jinxin Technology works closely with China's leading textbook publishers and educational platforms, providing AI-generated digital content for primary and middle school students. Its distribution channels include:

NamiBox, the Company's flagship learning app

Telecom and broadcast operators

Third-party educational devices

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, involve risks and uncertainties, and may differ materially from actual results. For further discussion of these risks and factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jinxin Technology Holding Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED