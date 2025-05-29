Decarbonizing Aviation And Maritime Industries Opportunity Analysis Report 2025: Key Technologies, Industry Strategies, And Policy Drivers Shaping The Path To Net Zero By 2050

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the decarbonization potential in aviation and maritime sectors by 2025. Assess technologies like electrification, hydrogen, alternative fuels, and CCUS. Understand implications for SAFs and biofuels amidst sustainability challenges. Key insights: fuel capacity forecasts, global trends, and major industry players' strategies.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing Aviation and Maritime Industries - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aviation and maritime represent two of the most difficult to abate sectors due to their demand for cost-competitive and energy-dense fuels. Due to this requirement, it is likely that both sectors will need to engage with a combination of energy transition technologies to achieve emissions reductions. This report assesses the suitability of electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) as energy transition technologies that hold decarbonization potential for both sectors.

The current focus has been on the expanded use of SAFs, however, exclusive reliance on them to achieve decarbonization is unlikely due to feedstock restraints and sustainability concerns around its production and water usage. For commercial aviation, weight concerns and energy density limitations will restrict electrification to short-range or hybrid solutions. Hydrogen will be key to providing a multi-fuel approach to decarbonizing longer-range flights; however, technology delays are hampering the use of hydrogen. Airlines are also exploring the pre-purchasing of carbon removal credits from CCS vendors who are developing direct air carbon capture technology to offset its overall emissions.

The maritime sector is well placed to capitalize on all four of the energy transition technologies identified in this report. Biofuels as well as CCUS units fitted to ship exhausts can offer immediate decarbonization, however, the limited supply of waste feedstocks and sustainability concerns around crop-based biofuel production and its impact on land use and agriculture may hinder their expanded use. New-generation ships are adopting dual-fuel engines with electric propulsion systems and are being constructed with the capacity to utilize hydrogen (or hydrogen derivatives) and wind assisted ship propulsion. However, the costly nature of these technologies will require substantial policy incentives to drive adoption.

Key Highlights



Aviation and maritime generated 10% and 11% of all transport emissions in 2022.

SAF production capacity is forecasted to reach 11, 200mmgy by 2030, however, this is not sufficient enough in order to meet SAF blending mandates set out by the EU and governments such as the UK's. UK has set SAF blending quota at 10% for 2030, whilst the EU has set it at 70% for 2050.

Due to the weight limitations of aircraft and limited charging infrastructure, electric aircraft are limited to short journeys. While the issue of weight is not as much of an issue in ships, they also are limited to shorter journeys due to the low energy density of batteries.

According to the analyst's database of active and announced projects, approximately of hydrogen production capacity will be directed towards the transportation sector by 2030. The US and Australia will be the leading producers of low-carbon hydrogen in 2030 that is to be allocated to the sector. Low-carbon hydrogen capacity for synthetic fuels will reach 4.7mtpa by 2030. Global CCUS capacity, based on active and upcoming projects, will exceed 740mtpa by 2030. Post-combustion capture will represent an important proportion of this, whilst direct air capture, a growing CCUS technology, is forecasted to see notable growth in the coming years, reflecting its potential to aid decarbonization efforts.

Scope

Global CO2 emissions from the aviation and maritime industries, challenges faced decarbonizing the aviation and maritime industries, macroeconomic challenges of decarbonizing, aviation and maritime company analysis of interim and long term emission targets,net-zero goals and scope 1 and 2 emission data, analysis of different decarbonization technologies, including electrification, alternative fuels such as SAFs and biofuels, CCUS, hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia, synthetic fuels.

Reasons to Buy



Identify the market trends within the industry and assess what the biggest players in aviation and maritime are doing to reduce emissions.

Develop market insight of the major technologies used to decarbonize the industries, as well as the policy framework or mandates laid out by governments and governing bodies. Facilitate the understanding of what is happening within hard to abate industries as they look to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Aviation and maritime carbon emissions

Aviation and maritime's contribution to climate change

Aviation and maritime's progress towards net-zero

Introduction to energy transition technologies

Four key energy transition technologies for aviation and maritime

Technologies by decarbonization potential, stage, and suitability for aviation and maritime

Advantages and disadvantages of energy transition technologies

Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization

The main challenges to decarbonizing aviation and maritime

Aviation and maritime industry challenges for decarbonization

Emission performance of biggest sector players

Aviation net-zero targets and emissions disclosure

Maritime net-zero targets and emissions disclosure

Electrifying aviation and maritime

Electrification presents decarbonization potential for short journeys

Case studies from aviation and maritime

Alternative fuels in aviation and maritime

Overview of SAF blending mandates

Alternative fuel production under a net-zero scenario

SAF adoption targets for airline industry

Case studies from aviation and maritime

Hydrogen in aviation and maritime

Global hydrogen production and hydrogen production for transport sector

Synthetic fuel production and decarbonization potential for aviation and maritime

Case studies from aviation and maritime

CCUS in aviation and maritime

Global carbon capture and storage capacity Case studies from aviation and maritime

Key Data



Technologies by decarbonization potential, stage, and suitability for aviation and maritime, assessing energy transition technologies for aviation and maritime, Airlines short term emission targets

Airlines net zero goals

Airline companies scope 1 and 2 emission data

Shipping companies net zero and interim targets

Shipping companies scope 1 and 2 emission data

Overview of national SAF blending mandates

SAF adoption targets for the airline industry.

CO2 emissions by sector 2019-2022

CO2 emissions by transport sub-sector in 2022

CO2 emissions from aviation and net-zero scenario 2010-2030

CO2 emissions from shipping and net-zero scenario 2010-2030

The top four energy transition technologies for aviation and maritime

Decarbonization challenges

Aviation industry challenges

Maritime industry challenges

Top companies by mentions of electric aircraft in company filings 2018-Feb 2025

SAF and renewable diesel production capacity 2022-2030

FAME biodiesel production capacity 2022-2030

Global total hydrogen capacity and hydrogen capacity allocated to transport sector 2022-2030

Top 5 countries for low-carbon hydrogen capacity allocated to transport sector 2022-2030

Global low-carbon hydrogen capacity with syntehtic fuels as end-use sector 2022-2030 CCUS outlook based on active and upcoming projects, 2022-2030.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



United Airlines

American Airlines

Delta Airlines

Airfrance KLM

Ryanair

easyJet

Lufthansa

Qantas

IAG

Emirates

Qatar Airways

Southwest Airlines

IndiGo

Turkish Airlines

ANA

Aeroflot

Singapore Airlines

Air Canada

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

A.P. Moller-Maersk

Mediterranean Shipping Co

CMA CGM Group

COSCO shipping

Hapag-LLoyd

Evergreen Marine Corp

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp

Mitsui O.S.K Lines

Ocean Network Express

HMM Company LTD

Zim Integrated Shipping Services

Wan Hai Lines

Pacific International Lines

Joby Aviation Inc

Honeywell International Inc

JetBlue Airways Corp

Air New Zealand

Xeriant Inc

SkyWest Inc

General Electric Co

Air Lease Corporation

Magni X

NASA

Heart Aerospace

Loganair

Wright Electric

Hurtigruten

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards

F1

DHL

Virgin Atlantic

Concrete Chemicals

Orsted

Airbus

Yara

NYK Line

Skarv Solutions

Viken AT Market

AT Skog

British Airways

1PointFive

CUR8

Solvang ASA

Langh Tech Yara

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900