Food & Grocery Market Report 2025: Major Players, Consumer Attitudes, And Forecasts To 2029 - Impacts Of Inflation, Online Penetration, And Health Focused Offerings

Food & grocery report offers a comprehensive insight into the global food & grocery retail market, analysing the sector, the major players, consumer attitudes, and providing market forecasts out to 2029.

The global food & grocery market will regain momentum in 2025 as inflation in Europe and South America drive growth. The global online food & grocery market penetration is forecast to have doubled between 2019 and 2025 as consumers embrace ecommerce. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing transparency in product labels, seeking clear nutritional information to make informed decisions.

Scope



The global online food & grocery market grew by 12.3% in 2024, reaching $782.6 billion.

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific will accelerate the regions growing share in the global food & grocery sector out to 2029 The tobacco market will experience the steepest decline in category share between 2024 and 2029, as health conscious consumers and government regulations inhibit growth

Reasons to Buy



The report identifies the key market drivers as well as the inhibitors to the food & grocery market growth.

It analyzes the market growth prospects within each of the major regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report reviews the distribution channel share and growth of the food &grocery sector, which helps set smart business goals. Benchmarks the top 20 retailers in the market and offers insight to gain a competitive edge over your competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Inflation and an expanding middle class will drive growth in 2025

Online penetration will reach 7.4% in 2025, driven by the channel's convenience Retailers must invest in health-focused offerings to appeal to a broader consumer base

KEY TRENDS



Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Key Trend: Private label innovation drives spend from a broader customer base

Key Trend: Shoppers demand for convenience is driving grocers to invest in rapid delivery

Key Trend: Rising health consciousness among consumers prompts retailers to react Strategies for Success

MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS



Global Food & Grocery Market Value 2019-2029

Global Food & Grocery Online Market 2019-2029 Global Food & Grocery Market by Channel Share, 2019-2029

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS



Global Food & Grocery Market by Region, 2019-2029

Top 10 Global Food & Grocery Markets, 2024-2029

Top 10 Food & Grocery Markets by Online Sales, 2024-2029 Top 10 Food & Grocery Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2024-2029

CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Global Food & Grocery Category Performance, 2019-2029

MARKET SHARES AND BRAND PROFILES



Top 20 Retailers: Market Shares 2023 & 2024

Retailers in Focus: Aldi Sud

Retailers in Focus: Schwarz Group

Retailers in Focus: Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG Retailers to Watch

Companies Featured



7-Eleven

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Aldi Nord

Aldi Sud

B&M

Carrefour SA

Costco Wholesale Corp

E.Leclerc

Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA

Just Eat

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Les Mousquetaires

Marks & Spencer

Meituan

Mercadona SA

Publix Super Markets Inc

Rewe Group

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

SPAR International BV

Sprouts

Tesco Plc

The Kroger Company

Waitrose & Partners

Walmart Inc.

Wawa Woolworths Group

