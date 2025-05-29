Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quantum Computing Market Research 2025: In-Depth Analysis Of Critical Technologies Approaching Real-World Deployment


2025-05-29 09:31:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report explores key advancements such as quantum junction fabrication and quantum key distribution. Discover how these technologies are set to impact telecommunications, aerospace, and finance. Insights include patent trends, strategic foresights, and commercialization opportunities.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advancements in quantum computing are driving the next wave of secure communication and scalable hardware solutions. The latest FutureTech Series report, 'Quantum Computing', provides an in-depth analysis of critical technologies approaching real-world deployment. The report explores four key developments, including quantum junction fabrication, quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum key rate estimation, and quantum beam multiplexing, each set to significantly impact industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and finance.
These areas are examined through the proprietary Tech Foresights tool, offering a detailed look at the drivers, challenges, and applications that are reshaping the quantum ecosystem. The report also covers patent trends and strategic insights, helping stakeholders navigate and capitalize on these technologies as they move toward commercialization.
Scope

  • Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the quantum computing theme
  • High-impact, near-term innovations are ranked in the quantum computing theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details
  • Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations
  • Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Latest innovations in Quantum Computing: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the quantum computing theme and high-impact, near-term innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details
3. Deep dive into four prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape
4. Tech Foresights Methodology
5. Glossary
6. Further Reading
Companies Featured

  • Alphabet
  • Ares Technologies
  • Baidu
  • Caltech
  • Cisco
  • D-Wave Quantum
  • Equity Shift
  • General Electric
  • GoKnown
  • Hengtong
  • Hispasat
  • Huawei
  • Intel
  • IonQ
  • IQM
  • Isara
  • KETS Quantum Security
  • Mastercard
  • Nari
  • nChain
  • NEC
  • Northrop Grumman
  • ORCA Computing
  • Q*Bird
  • Qolab
  • Quanfluence
  • QuantLR
  • Qubitrium
  • QuSecure
  • Quside
  • Rigetti
  • Ruban Quantum Technology
  • SeeQC
  • SK Group
  • Tencent
  • Thales Alenia Space
  • Toshiba
  • UT-Battelle
  • Verizon
  • Wells Fargo

