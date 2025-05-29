Quantum Computing Market Research 2025: In-Depth Analysis Of Critical Technologies Approaching Real-World Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report explores key advancements such as quantum junction fabrication and quantum key distribution. Discover how these technologies are set to impact telecommunications, aerospace, and finance. Insights include patent trends, strategic foresights, and commercialization opportunities.

Advancements in quantum computing are driving the next wave of secure communication and scalable hardware solutions. The latest FutureTech Series report, 'Quantum Computing', provides an in-depth analysis of critical technologies approaching real-world deployment. The report explores four key developments, including quantum junction fabrication, quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum key rate estimation, and quantum beam multiplexing, each set to significantly impact industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and finance.

These areas are examined through the proprietary Tech Foresights tool, offering a detailed look at the drivers, challenges, and applications that are reshaping the quantum ecosystem. The report also covers patent trends and strategic insights, helping stakeholders navigate and capitalize on these technologies as they move toward commercialization.

Scope



Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the quantum computing theme

High-impact, near-term innovations are ranked in the quantum computing theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Latest innovations in Quantum Computing: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the quantum computing theme and high-impact, near-term innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details

3. Deep dive into four prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape

4. Tech Foresights Methodology

5. Glossary

6. Further Reading

Companies Featured



Alphabet

Ares Technologies

Baidu

Caltech

Cisco

D-Wave Quantum

Equity Shift

General Electric

GoKnown

Hengtong

Hispasat

Huawei

Intel

IonQ

IQM

Isara

KETS Quantum Security

Mastercard

Nari

nChain

NEC

Northrop Grumman

ORCA Computing

Q*Bird

Qolab

Quanfluence

QuantLR

Qubitrium

QuSecure

Quside

Rigetti

Ruban Quantum Technology

SeeQC

SK Group

Tencent

Thales Alenia Space

Toshiba

UT-Battelle

Verizon Wells Fargo

