Express Wash Concepts Continues Pittsburgh Expansion With Grand Opening Of 12Th Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the grand opening of its 12th Pittsburgh Clean Express Auto Wash located at 187 Millers Run Road in Bridgeville. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 118 express wash locations across Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus and Hampton Roads. With a continued focus on strategic core market expansion, an additional 25 new EWC locations are planned for construction or opening in 2025, including seven across the Clean Express portfolio.

"The opening of our newest Clean Express in Bridgeville represents another strategic step in expanding our presence across key markets like Pittsburgh," said John Roush, Founder of Clean Express Auto Wash and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As we continue to grow thoughtfully, our focus remains on delivering exceptional service, cutting-edge wash technology, and meaningful community investment and impact. This new site reflects our long-term commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence."

From May 29 – June 8, 2025, the Bridgeville Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($24 value). Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Wash Smart Unlimited Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, and Clean Express will donate $10 for each sign-up to Pittsburgh Warriors Hockey , a local nonprofit comprised of honorably discharged veterans with service-connected disabilities. United through hockey, Pittsburgh Warriors Hockey promotes healing, personal growth and community reintegration.

Additional Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to Pittsburgh Warriors Hockey. Once purchased at the Bridgeville wash, gift cards are redeemable at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location. The Company's 13th Pittsburgh location on West Liberty Avenue is expected to open in late 2025.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 118 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

