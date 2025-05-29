Kilwins Sweetens Texas With Major Expansion: 10 New Locations Announced Across The Lone Star State

PETOSKEY, Mich., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins , the beloved American confectionery brand known for its hand-crafted chocolates, super-premium ice cream, and warm, nostalgic in-store experiences, is set to expand its footprint in Texas in a big way, announcing plans for 10 new locations across the state. With store openings scheduled to begin this summer, the expansion marks a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

"Texas is a natural fit for Kilwins," said Brian Britton, president and CEO of Kilwins. "The climate supports year-round ice cream sales, the population is booming, and there's an ideal balance of family-centric communities and Midwestern transplants who already know and love the Kilwins brand."

Four stores are currently confirmed and under development in Waco, Midland, Cypress Waters (Dallas-Fort Worth area), and East Village (Austin). Two of these locations are expected to open in mid-2025: Waco in May and Midland in June. The Cypress Waters and East Village stores are scheduled to open by early 2026.

Kilwins franchisees bring a deep commitment to community connection and hospitality. In Waco, owners Jennifer and Elizabeth Bartlett-a mother-daughter duo who also operate Kilwins Grapevine, Texas-are expanding into the heart of the city inside the brand-new 200-room Marriott hotel and convention center, located near the iconic Magnolia Market.

"We love the hometown feel and fresh opportunities Waco offers," said Jennifer Bartlett. "Kilwins is about creating joy, and we're excited to bring that joy to a new community. We sell ice cream, but we're really in the people business."

In Midland, local family trio Scott Dufford, Neil Dufford, and Betsy Wells are opening a Kilwins location in the new Summit Center, a 4-acre development designed for community events.

"We're deeply rooted in Midland," said Betsy Wells. "Bringing Kilwins here is our way of giving back, offering something truly special Midland hasn't experienced – a unique blend of the captivating aroma of hand-crafted treats, the artistry of a traditional confectionery, and the exceptional quality of their fudge, chocolates, and ice cream. We're excited to create a destination for sensory delight and moments of joy for our community."

At The Sound in Cypress Waters, a vibrant lakefront development, Kilwins will become a part of an energetic neighborhood filled with trails, entertainment, and community events. The East Village store in Austin will bring the Kilwins experience to a walkable urban hub surrounded by creatives, foodies, and families alike.

"We've identified more than 100 potential sites across Texas where Kilwins can flourish," said Britton. "Several additional Texas locations-including Cedar Park, Leander, Fort Worth Stockyards, Burleson, Frisco, and Fulshear-Katy-are currently in site development. We're growing in vibrant, family-focused neighborhoods that crave connection and quality. Once people taste Kilwins, they want it in their town-or they want to open one themselves."

Since its founding in 1947, Kilwins has delighted generations with hand-crafted confections and genuine customer service, creating memorable customer experiences with a sense of nostalgia. With more than 175 locations in 28 states, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its dedication to traditional craftsmanship and community engagement.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing customers with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Customers can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has 175+ locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 9 consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®."

