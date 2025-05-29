Facet Life Sciences Announces Partnership With Nucleus As Official Regulatory Partner
Facet's regulatory team has prepared and submitted over 40 radiopharm IND, NDA, BLA, and ANDA applications to FDA, leading more than 75 meetings with various FDA divisions, including CDER, CBER, and OGD. Facet is recognized by both the FDA and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) as an expert in the field of US regulatory affairs and diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Facet's experience and knowledge position them as an ideal strategic partner for Nucleus, offering critical guidance to their clients for navigating FDA approval processes and ensuring the successful development of radiopharmaceutical products.
About Facet Life Sciences
Facet specializes in delivering tailored solutions to navigate FDA regulatory pathways across every stage of drug, biologic, and medical device development. With over 20 professionals, each with 15+ years of direct FDA experience, Facet delivers nimble, cost-effective, experience-driven strategies. Learn more at and visit our specialty imaging agents page .
About Nucleus Radiopharma
Nucleus RadioPharma is an innovative CDMO dedicated to the development and manufacturing of targeted radiotherapies. With an emphasis on innovation and quality, Nucleus provides an array of services, from formulation and analytical development to regulatory documentation and drug product manufacturing. Its technology platforms are at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical research, designed to advance new therapies through clinical trials to commercialization. Learn more at .
