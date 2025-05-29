Flexera Bolsters Finops Offering With Spot Eco And Ocean, And Signs Greenops Partnership With Greenpixie

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration milestones add cloud commitment management and Kubernetes infrastructure management data into Flexera One

ITASCA, Ill., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced significant integration milestones within Flexera One platform and Spot Eco , its cloud commitment management solution and Spot Ocean , its Kubernetes infrastructure optimization solution. Further bolstering its FinOps capabilities, the company is also announcing an OEM partnership with Greenpixie , a cloud sustainability data company, that will integrate Greenpixie cloud sustainability data (or GreenOps) into Flexera One's Cloud Cost Optimization solution.

“These additions to Flexera One FinOps will boost the business impact of FinOps teams, especially with managing commitments, optimizing containerized workloads, and cloud sustainability initiatives,” said Jay Litkey, Senior Vice President, Cloud and FinOps at Flexera.“The data from Eco and Ocean provides FinOps teams with actionable insights to maximize savings and reduce waste, beyond just visibility and recommendations. Greenpixie's data will provide essential cloud sustainability data to FinOps teams needing to prioritize or report on GreenOps progress.”

Flexera One begins offering Eco and Ocean data

Flexera closed its acquisition of Spot in March , and the technical integration of Spot's product portfolio has begun to show significant progress. Eco helps to automate savings in the cloud through purchasing contractual commitments and leveraging discounts. Starting in May 2025, Cloud Cost Optimization users can access Cloud Commitment Management natively within Flexera One (powered by Spot Eco). The integration allows Flexera One Cloud Cost Optimization users to track, analyze and optimize their commitments.

Flexera One Cloud Cost Optimization users also now have Kubernetes cost visibility and rightsizing recommendations powered by Spot Ocean. Ocean is a Kubernetes operations automation solution that allows users to optimize container infrastructure and realize cost savings.

Further integration work is in progress to bring Spot's Virtual Machine optimizer Elastigroup and MSP-first cloud financial management tool CloudCheckr capabilities into Flexera One and allow frictionless, secure movement between Flexera One and Spot products.

Over time Eco, Ocean, Elastigroup and CloudCheckr will all be renamed as products under the Flexera One portfolio as one of many steps to create the most complete Technology Spend and Risk Management platform in the market.

New Partnership with Greenpixie

According to the Flexera 2025 State of the Cloud report , over half (57%) of respondents indicated they either have, or plan to have, a defined sustainability initiative that includes cloud carbon footprint tracking in place within twelve months. As IT sustainability reporting becomes more critical and expected, FinOps teams are uniquely positioned to lead efforts that reduce both unnecessary spend and environmental impact.

The new Greenpixie partnership includes an OEM agreement which integrates Greenpixie's cloud sustainability data into Flexera One, providing Flexera customers with both cost and cloud-based emissions data in a single, familiar interface. The Flexera One Cloud Sustainability offering (an add-on to Cloud Cost Optimization) also complements Flexera's existing on-premises and manufacturer-provided carbon data with cloud-based emissions data (such as CO2, water and electricity details).

“Flexera is uniquely placed to embed Greenpixie sustainability data into the heart of cloud operations where it can supercharge FinOps and IT decarbonization goals,” said John Ridd, CEO of Greenpixie.“With fine-grained CO2, electricity and water data, sustainability can become the town square of IT - where stakeholders can collaborate to deliver IT objectives in new innovative ways. The Greenpixie integration into Flexera One's Cloud Cost Optimization solution is the digital embodiment of this town square, where sustainability can catalyse FinOps goals like never before.”

Find Flexera at FinOps X , June 2-5, 2025 in San Diego, CA and learn more about our sessions, special events, and more on our blog. For those Cloud Cost Optimization customers or partners interested in joining the Early Access program for Flexera One Cloud Sustainability, more details can be found here .

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization's entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com .

