Future Of Work In Healthcare Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Explore The Impacts Of AI, Wearable Tech, And Automation Technologies
AI will transform work in healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping all aspects of healthcare, from R&D in pharma to direct patient care. AI has transformed the drug discovery process by streamlining research and reducing the time and cost required to bring new drugs to market, addressing many unmet needs.
AI also shows great promise in enhancing clinical decision-making, which can improve disease diagnosis and treatment plans to provide better patient outcomes. AI and automation can replace healthcare providers in routine tasks such as taking notes, producing rotas, and maintaining records. This will save healthcare providers' time, allowing them to see more patients and potentially reducing burnout.
Wearable tech is enhancing remote patient care
Wearable tech is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare. This is partially driven by consumer interest in health and fitness tracking, leading to demand for smartwatches and smart rings. Wearables can also improve remote patient monitoring, support decentralized clinical trials, and enable telehealth services for healthcare providers, clinical researchers, and patients. Better remote patient monitoring methods can minimize patient travel and associated costs and increase healthcare accessibility.
Automation technologies will streamline workflows
Surgical and care robots are already used in the healthcare industry. Surgical robots' capabilities are still developing but currently allow for enhanced precision, dexterity, and visuals. Care robots are not widely used yet, but can automate routine tasks, such as delivering patients' medication. In the pharmaceutical industry, lab equipment automation can accelerate drug discovery experiments and manage supply chains with predictive analytics.
Scope
- AI is reshaping many parts of healthcare, including R&D and direct patient care. Remote patient monitoring can minimize patient travel and healthcare costs, and wearable tech can enhance remote patient monitoring devices. Surgical and care robots will enhance precision as they are developed.
Key Topics Covered:
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AbbVie Amgen AstraZeneca Bayer BenevolentAI BioNTech Bristol Myers Squibb Eli Lilly GSK IQVIA Johnson & Johnson Merck Group Moderna MSD Novartis Novo Nordisk Parexel Pfizer Recursion Roche Sanofi Takeda Vertex 3M Baxter Becton Dickinson Boston Scientific GE Healthcare Intuitive Surgical Medtronic Philips Siemens Healthineers Stryker Zimmer Biomet
