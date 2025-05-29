Future Of Work In Healthcare Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Explore The Impacts Of AI, Wearable Tech, And Automation Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand what the future of work looks like. Understand the factors impacting the future of work in medical devices. Learn what areas of healthcare will excel in the future.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Future of Work in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI will transform work in healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping all aspects of healthcare, from R&D in pharma to direct patient care. AI has transformed the drug discovery process by streamlining research and reducing the time and cost required to bring new drugs to market, addressing many unmet needs.

AI also shows great promise in enhancing clinical decision-making, which can improve disease diagnosis and treatment plans to provide better patient outcomes. AI and automation can replace healthcare providers in routine tasks such as taking notes, producing rotas, and maintaining records. This will save healthcare providers' time, allowing them to see more patients and potentially reducing burnout.

Wearable tech is enhancing remote patient care

Wearable tech is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare. This is partially driven by consumer interest in health and fitness tracking, leading to demand for smartwatches and smart rings. Wearables can also improve remote patient monitoring, support decentralized clinical trials, and enable telehealth services for healthcare providers, clinical researchers, and patients. Better remote patient monitoring methods can minimize patient travel and associated costs and increase healthcare accessibility.

Automation technologies will streamline workflows

Surgical and care robots are already used in the healthcare industry. Surgical robots' capabilities are still developing but currently allow for enhanced precision, dexterity, and visuals. Care robots are not widely used yet, but can automate routine tasks, such as delivering patients' medication. In the pharmaceutical industry, lab equipment automation can accelerate drug discovery experiments and manage supply chains with predictive analytics.

Scope



AI is reshaping many parts of healthcare, including R&D and direct patient care.

Remote patient monitoring can minimize patient travel and healthcare costs, and wearable tech can enhance remote patient monitoring devices. Surgical and care robots will enhance precision as they are developed.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

The analyst's Future of Work Framework

The Impact of Future of Work on Healthcare

Case Studies

The Future of Work Timeline

Signals

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BenevolentAI

BioNTech

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

GSK

IQVIA

Johnson & Johnson

Merck Group

Moderna

MSD

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Parexel

Pfizer

Recursion

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda

Vertex

3M

Baxter

Becton Dickinson

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900