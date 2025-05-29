Maruti Suzuki To Launch 2 New Budget Models: SUV And MPV Starting At Rs 10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki aims to regain 50% market share over the next few years with several new product launches, including ICE, CNG models, hybrids, and electric vehicles. The upcoming lineup will cater to customers across a wide range of price points, from budget-friendly to premium, and will include small, mid-size, and large offerings. In today's market, the entry-level price point for a well-equipped SUV or utility vehicle (UV) is around ₹10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Launches

Targeting this price segment, Maruti plans to introduce two new affordable SUV/MPV models between 2025 and 2026. The Maruti Escudo will be a five-seater SUV that will fill the gap between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara. It is being developed under the codename Y17 and will be sold through the Arena dealership network. It is expected to be priced around ₹10 lakh.

Hyundai and Kia Competition

In addition, the company is also planning a new sub-4-meter MPV, codenamed YDB, based on the Suzuki Spacia currently sold in Japan. The Maruti Escudo will be positioned against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and other mid-size SUVs. It will be offered as a slightly more affordable alternative to the Grand Vitara. This new Maruti SUV is likely to share its powertrains with the Grand Vitara.

Escudo Bigger than Brezza

It is currently available in 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-liter strong hybrid options. In terms of dimensions, the Escudo will be larger than the Brezza and slightly smaller than the Grand Vitara. Although design and interior details are yet to be revealed, the SUV is expected to share several components with the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Affordable Car

Maruti Suzuki is set to enter the affordable small MPV segment, competing against the Renault Triber and the upcoming new Nissan MPV. This model is expected to feature a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder K-series petrol engine with manual and CVT automatic gearbox options. The petrol motor, derived from the Swift hatchback, produces 82 bhp of power and 108 Nm of torque. Reports also suggest that unlike the Japan-spec Spacia, the upcoming Maruti MPV will miss out on some modern features like sliding rear doors and an ADAS suite.