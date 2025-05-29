Oppo Reno 14 Series Likely To Launch In India This July What Can You Expect?

Oppo Reno 14 series launch in India is expected in the next few months and new details give us a clearer idea about its timeline. Due to its high-end design, cameras, and other features, the Reno series has attracted interest from the nation's offline sector. Earlier this month, the MediaTek Dimensity chipset-powered Reno 14 series-which has a high-resolution camera and a fast-charging battery-was unveiled in China.

Yogesh Brar, a well-known source, has disclosed the launch timetable for the Oppo Reno 14 series in India. He believes that the new Reno 14 models would be introduced in the first week of July. Oppo might reintroduce the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models to the market, focusing on design and image quality.

What can you expect from Oppo Reno 14 series?

So, what can we anticipate from the new Reno 14 Series? According to reports, Oppo plans to release a pearl white edition with a flat design and a square-shaped camera module on the back. The phones are said to have 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screens.

For the Reno 14, Oppo could employ the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, and for the Reno 14 Pro variant, the Dimensity 8450. It is probable that the devices will receive up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

A 50MP main sensor with OIS and other secondary sensors are included with the phones. The 14 Pro has a 6,200mAh battery, but the Reno 14 has a 6,000mAh battery. While the Reno 14 Pro is the only phone that supports 50W wireless charging, both phones have 80W charging speeds. In the next weeks, we anticipate that Oppo will begin releasing the launch teasers and provide us with further information on the upcoming Reno phones.

July could be a busy period for brands in India. Vivo is expected to launch the X200 FE model in the country around the same time. According to rumors, the business has chosen to debut the Vivo X200 FE in India instead of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was originally anticipated to happen. Like Xiaomi's 15 series and the OnePlus 13s that will be coming out shortly, this will be the newest little, high-end phone to be released in the nation.