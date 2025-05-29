Igan Partners Invests In Cyborg To Advance Confidential AI For Regulated Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cyborg's flagship product, CyborgDB, is the first vector database that enables fully encrypted inference-ensuring that data remains encrypted at rest, in transit, and during processing. This breakthrough allows organizations to leverage the power of AI without compromising data privacy, security, or regulatory compliance.

"We're thrilled to partner with iGan Partners, whose deep expertise in healthcare and health-tech innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. iGan's strategic support will be instrumental in driving adoption of Cyborg's Confidential AI infrastructure, including our flagship product, CyborgDB, enabling healthcare and other regulated industries to securely unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence," said Nicolas Dupont, CEO of Cyborg.

"At iGan Partners, we are committed to supporting transformative companies that address real-world challenges in healthcare," said Sam Ifergan of iGan Partners. "Cyborg's innovation in confidential AI infrastructure represents a foundational shift in how enterprises can safely adopt AI, and we are excited to support their growth."

This investment reflects iGan's continued focus on empowering bold entrepreneurs who are reshaping the future of healthcare and healthcare data. This is iGan's fourth portfolio company in AI/Data, joining Segmed, Marble, and Meta.

About iGan Partners

iGan Partners is a North American venture capital firm focused on Medtech and healthcare innovation. We invest in companies that are redefining the future of healthcare, and our portfolio companies are solving some of its most pressing challenges.

