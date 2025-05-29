Igan Partners Invests In Cyborg To Advance Confidential AI For Regulated Industries
"We're thrilled to partner with iGan Partners, whose deep expertise in healthcare and health-tech innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. iGan's strategic support will be instrumental in driving adoption of Cyborg's Confidential AI infrastructure, including our flagship product, CyborgDB, enabling healthcare and other regulated industries to securely unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence," said Nicolas Dupont, CEO of Cyborg.
"At iGan Partners, we are committed to supporting transformative companies that address real-world challenges in healthcare," said Sam Ifergan of iGan Partners. "Cyborg's innovation in confidential AI infrastructure represents a foundational shift in how enterprises can safely adopt AI, and we are excited to support their growth."
This investment reflects iGan's continued focus on empowering bold entrepreneurs who are reshaping the future of healthcare and healthcare data. This is iGan's fourth portfolio company in AI/Data, joining Segmed, Marble, and Meta.
For more information about Cyborg, visit .
About iGan Partners
iGan Partners is a North American venture capital firm focused on Medtech and healthcare innovation. We invest in companies that are redefining the future of healthcare, and our portfolio companies are solving some of its most pressing challenges.
Learn more at .
SOURCE iGan Partners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment