Notable Partners With Imperial Valley Healthcare District To Deliver Concierge-Level Patient Care To Southern Californians

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Notable , the leading healthcare AI platform for transforming workforce productivity, and Imperial Valley Healthcare District are pleased to formally announce their partnership to streamline and personalize registration and patient intake for the health system's ~75,000 annual appointments.

Imperial Valley Healthcare District is the only health system with ISO 9001 certification – an internationally recognized standard demonstrating a commitment to patient health, safety, and technological excellence – in the Imperial Valley and San Diego.

The doctor visit experience can be a hurried, frustrating time – with clipboards and paperwork, long wait times, administrative processing, and other manual, repetitive tasks getting in the way of patient care.

With Notable, Imperial Valley Healthcare District gains access to a high-performing AI platform and Intelligent Agents to automate pre-visit registration, appointment reminders, and clinical intake forms. By removing the points of friction that often arise from manual, repetitive administrative tasks, staff are available to provide personalized support for each patient and address more complex patient questions, while patients experience a more streamlined appointment with fewer delays – all without any increase in staff.

"There are over two million open administrative roles across the U.S. healthcare system. Organizations can't fill roles fast enough, and patients feel that burden whenever they are greeted with a clipboard instead of a smile or sit in a waiting room well past their appointment time," said Aaron Neinstein, Chief Medical Officer at Notable. "By digitizing, personalizing, and automating administrative tasks, Notable's platform and AI-powered Agents free up staff and clinicians to focus on what's most important: patient care."

