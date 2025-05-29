Takeup And Cloudbeds Team Up To Make Revenue Optimization Effortless For Independent Hospitality Properties

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this integration, independent hoteliers using Cloudbeds can now access TakeUp's AI-driven pricing engine, which dynamically adjusts room rates based on real-time market demand, competitor pricing, and booking trends. Alongside AI-powered automation, TakeUp's experienced revenue strategists act as an extension of each property's team, providing expert guidance to fine-tune pricing strategies and maximize long-term profitability.

Cloudbeds' partner integration marketplace connects hoteliers with industry-leading solutions that enhance property management, revenue strategy, and guest experience. By integrating with Cloudbeds, TakeUp becomes part of a growing ecosystem of innovative tools designed to help independent hoteliers compete more effectively. This seamless connection ensures that TakeUp users can access advanced revenue management capabilities without disrupting their existing workflows.

"Cloudbeds has built an outstanding platform that streamlines hotel operations, and we're excited to enhance that experience by making revenue optimization effortless for their customers," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO at TakeUp. "By partnering with Cloudbeds, we're delivering AI-powered pricing automation and expert-backed strategies in a way that's simple, effective, and tailored to small and independent properties."

Key Benefits of the TakeUp + Cloudbeds Integration:



AI-Driven Pricing Optimization – Automatically adjusts rates to reflect demand, competition, and market trends.

Revenue Strategist Support – AI-powered insights, enhanced by expert guidance, ensure a strategic approach to pricing.

Seamless Cloudbeds Integration – Quick and easy setup with no disruption to existing operations. User-Friendly Analytics – TakeUp's intuitive dashboard provides performance tracking and benchmarking.

"At Cloudbeds, our goal is to give hoteliers the tools they need to run their businesses more efficiently and profitably," said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds . "Partnering with TakeUp gives our customers access to a smart, easy-to-use revenue management solution that helps them stay ahead without adding unnecessary complexity to their workflows."

A Future of Smarter Revenue for Independent Hoteliers

Independent hotels no longer have to guess at pricing strategies or spend hours manually adjusting rates. With TakeUp and Cloudbeds integrated together, properties of all sizes can now leverage AI-powered revenue management-a capability that was once only accessible to large hotel brands.

About TakeUp

TakeUp is an AI-powered revenue optimization platform built for independent hospitality properties, including boutique hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, and glamping retreats. By leveraging AI-driven insights and expert revenue strategists, TakeUp helps properties maximize revenue and save time, seamlessly integrating with leading property management systems to drive profitability and operational efficiency. For more information visit takeup.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry , serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2025) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2024.

TakeUp Media Contact:

Kelly Campbell

Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

619-895-0029

SOURCE TakeUp