Roundtrip And ESO Solutions Integrate To Streamline Non-Emergency Medical Transportation With Automated Ride Planning

This industry-leading integration combines Roundtrip's Smart Response ride intake functionality with ESO's Logis Dispatch solution, which offers intelligent decision support (IDS) and advanced automated planning capabilities that enable medical transportation companies to scale operations, reduce costs, and optimize fleet efficiency.

By automating both the ride intake and the planning process, the integration eliminates manual workflows, reduces human error, and provides real-time visibility into ride statuses.

"This integration is a game-changer for transport companies eager to leverage technology as a strategic advantage to scale their operations," said Brian Ryther, Chief Technology Officer at Roundtrip. "This is about making copy/paste a thing of the past and giving dispatchers one fewer screen to monitor."

The Roundtrip Logis Dispatch Integration delivers tangible benefits for end users:



Eliminate Manual Processes: Seamless data transfer reduces human error and ensures patient needs are met.

Enhance Visibility: Live status updates keep dispatchers and ride bookers informed, reducing confusion and improving health system relationships.

Increase Ride Volume : Automated planning speeds up ETA responses, allowing companies to take on more transports.

Simplify Dispatcher Workflows : Reduce time on task by eliminating redundant portals and screens. Scale Operations: Intake and process more rides without manual intervention, even with limited staffing.

Gil Glass, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at ESO, added, "Our partnership with Roundtrip represents the future of intelligent CAD solutions for non-emergency medical transport. Together, we're revolutionizing how transportation companies manage orders, fleets, and networks. This integration not only enhances efficiency but also improves patient outcomes by ensuring rides are planned and executed seamlessly."

Through this collaboration, Roundtrip and ESO advance non-emergency medical transportation through seamless data integration and automated workflows, benefiting both patients and transportation companies.

About Roundtrip

Roundtrip is a digital solution for healthcare organizations that optimizes workflows for ordering patient transportation. The software and wraparound services seamlessly connect users to a nationwide network of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers, offering a suite of vehicle types for each patient's medical needs. Its integrations with industry-standard software, like Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems, enhance user efficiency and visibility into ride status. With thousands of users nationwide, Roundtrip has proven results in reducing patient no-shows, expediting discharges, and enhancing patient and staff satisfaction.

For more information, visit roundtriphealth or follow Roundtrip on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today's dispatch centers, EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers across the globe with a broad software portfolio, including the state-of-the-art Logis IDS CAD solution, industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR) , the next-generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) , the first-of-its-kind health care interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository . ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit .

