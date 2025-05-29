Quantum Computing Inc. Set To Join Russell 2000® And Russell 3000® Indexes

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT ), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 23, 2025.

The broad-market Russell 3000 Index includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the broader Russell 3000 Index limited to small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30, 2025 this year. Index membership remains in place for one year and results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Chris Boehmler, Chief Financial Officer of QCi, commented, "We're pleased to announce the inclusion of QCi in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, marking a meaningful milestone in our growth. This inclusion expands our visibility among a broader pool of institutional investors and index funds and reflects the progress we've made in strengthening our financial foundation while advancing quantum technologies with real-world applications."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT ) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and TFLN foundry services to the world today. QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

QCi Company Contact:

Rosalyn Christian/John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, generally identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the growth rate of the market, timing of revenue recognition and our ability to innovate and deliver products, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED