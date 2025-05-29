Bionique Testing Laboratories And Cellipont Bioservices Partner To Accelerate Adoption Of Rapid Mycoplasma Testing In Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the demand for agile and compliant testing grows in tandem with the complexity of advanced therapy manufacturing, this collaboration will enable Cellipont to integrate rapid, validated mycoplasma detection technologies into its quality control workflows. Bionique will provide specialized mycoplasma testing services, along with tailored product-specific validation support, to ensure regulatory alignment and accelerated batch release timelines.

"This partnership with Cellipont Bioservices represents an exciting opportunity for Bionique to support the advancement of cutting-edge cell therapies," said Gladis Zamparo, CEO of Bionique Testing Laboratories. "We are very excited to support Cellipont Bioservices in navigating the challenges - including product complexity, limited batch yields, and dynamic regulatory landscape - associated with the release testing of these novel therapies by delivering efficiency and innovation through this partnership."

"Bionique is the gold standard when it comes to mycoplasma testing. Their unparalleled experience and collaborative approach are critical as we strengthen our QC strategies to meet the demands of modern cell and gene therapy production. We're excited to work with a partner that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and patient impact ," says Darren Head, CEO of Cellipont Bioservices.

About Bionique Testing Laboratories:

Bionique is a leading global Contract Research Organization specializing in mycoplasma testing and validation services for the biopharmaceutical and life science industries for more than 30 years. Located in Saranac Lake, NY, Bionique partners with industry clients to support their quality control testing needs to ensure the safety and purity of biopharmaceuticals, cell & gene therapies, and vaccines. Bionique is an integral part of the Biosafety Testing Services Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess. To learn more about Bionique, visit .

About Asahi Kasei:

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit and .

About Cellipont:

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit .

