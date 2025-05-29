Bitget Wallet And Coinpal Partner To Expand Crypto Payments Across 6,000+ Online Merchants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership brings real-world crypto spending to online stores as Bitget Wallet scales its PayFi ecosystem and expands merchant access through Paydify









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has announced a partnership with Coinpal, a global crypto payments platform, to expand the use of digital currencies in online commerce. The collaboration integrates Coinpal's network of over 6,000 merchants into Bitget Wallet's growing payment ecosystem, with Coinpal acting as a channel partner for Paydify - Bitget Wallet's merchant infrastructure.

The integration allows Bitget Wallet users to spend crypto directly at thousands of online stores, with merchants like the gaming marketplace IGV.com already featured in-app. The partnership extends access to Coinpal-supported businesses across sectors such as gaming, electronics, fashion, and digital services, streamlining crypto payments for both consumers and merchants.

Bitget Wallet is rolling out a full suite of crypto payment tools, centered around its 'Scan to Pay' feature that enables users to scan QR codes and complete purchases directly in crypto. Bitget Wallet will soon support Solana Pay and national QR code systems in selected markets, allowing users to pay in either digital assets or local currencies with automatic conversion and minimal fees.

"We're not just helping people store or trade crypto - we want them to use it," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "Our work with Coinpal makes crypto payments more accessible, giving users more real-world ways to spend their assets. With tools like Scan to Pay, we're removing friction and making crypto usable in daily life."

Coinpal provides an all-in-one platform for businesses to accept, process, and settle cryptocurrency transactions while maintaining regulatory compliance. The company holds multiple licenses, including EU EMI and VASP, ensuring secure and compliant operations across borders. Its clients include listed companies and major merchants in virtual services and consumer sectors. "Partnering with Bitget Wallet gives our merchants exposure to one of the most active user bases in Web3," said Oisin, CEO of Coinpal . "It's a major step in turning crypto into a trusted, everyday payment option."

Coinpal joins the partnership as a channel partner for Paydify, a decentralized payment gateway working with Bitget Wallet to onboard crypto-accepting merchants. Paydify enables businesses to accept crypto via unified QR codes or APIs, with instant stablecoin settlement. "Partnering with Coinpal and Bitget Wallet helps expand Paydify's reach and makes crypto payments easier for merchants worldwide," said Pakning Luk, Strategy Director of Paydify .

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet and Coinpal plan to grow their merchant base, improve user experience, and expand into offline retail environments. The collaboration is part of Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to transform itself into a full-service platform for trading, earning, and spending digital assets - making crypto accessible to everyone.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

About Coinpal

Coinpal.io is an all-in-one platform to help global merchants accept, process and settle cryptocurrencies in their business. With a network of over 6,000 merchants, Coinpal.io serves industries including mining hardware, DePIN, forex, RWA, 3C products, fashion, home goods, beauty and personal care, entertainment, as well as virtual services like gaming and software. Its clientele includes publicly listed companies such as Bgin and industry leaders like IGV in gaming.

About Paydify

Paydify is a universal gateway enabling crypto payments across all wallets and blockchain networks. Built for both online and offline merchants, Paydify provides instant settlement and universal connectivity - making crypto payments practical for global commerce. Paydify operates with a mission to unify the fragmented blockchain ecosystem and make digital payments accessible to businesses everywhere.

