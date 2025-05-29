403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG ENHANCES HOME ENTERTAINMENT ACROSS THE REGION WITH 2025 AI-POWERED OLED AND QNED TV LINEUP
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, May 29, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) is revolutionizing the home entertainment landscape with the launch of its groundbreaking 2025 OLED and QNED TV lineup. Starting this May, consumers across the GCC and Caucasus regions can experience the future of television, powered by advanced AI technology and delivering unparalleled picture and sound quality.
This year's flagship collection represents the evolution of LG's AI TV technology, integrating powerful AI processors to deliver truly immersive and personalized viewing experiences. The new OLED and QNED models captivate audiences with innovative features and seamless integration into the modern smart home ecosystem.
LG's latest TVs represent a significant technological leap forward, featuring AI Picture Pro technology that analyzes and optimizes content in real-time to enhance clarity, color, and contrast for truly lifelike pictures. LG's Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro further refines image quality by intelligently splitting scenes into blocks, delivering more vivid and realistic visuals than ever before.
The audio experience is equally impressive, with AI Sound Pro creating a virtual surround sound experience that delivers exceptional depth and spatial clarity through the TV's built-in speakers. By analyzing audio content and optimizing sound settings for different genres, the technology ensures an immersive audio experience, while AI Sound Tuning calibrates settings based on room acoustics and user preferences for perfectly tailored sound.
The intuitive AI Concierge provides personalized content recommendations based on viewing habits, while AI Search, powered by large language models, helps users find content faster through natural language queries, delivering more relevant and personalized search results. The AI Picture Wizard analyzes user preferences and viewing environments to automatically optimize picture settings for the best possible experience.
Enhanced convenience comes through multi-platform connectivity via ThinQ and Google Home integration, with the new webOS platform allowing users to effortlessly manage their smart home ecosystem. Built-in support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast ensures easy content sharing from any device, making these TVs true entertainment and connectivity hubs.
LG's 2025 AI-powered television collection represents the perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation and thoughtful design, crafted for discerning viewers who refuse to compromise on quality. Whether you're a technology enthusiast seeking the latest AI-driven features or someone who values how premium entertainment seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle, these TVs deliver exceptional performance at accessible price points.
With LG's commitment to making advanced technology available to more consumers, the 2025 OLED and QNED lineup invites everyone to transform their home into a sophisticated entertainment sanctuary where intelligent features work intuitively, allowing you to focus on what matters most – enjoying extraordinary content with the people you love.
This year's flagship collection represents the evolution of LG's AI TV technology, integrating powerful AI processors to deliver truly immersive and personalized viewing experiences. The new OLED and QNED models captivate audiences with innovative features and seamless integration into the modern smart home ecosystem.
LG's latest TVs represent a significant technological leap forward, featuring AI Picture Pro technology that analyzes and optimizes content in real-time to enhance clarity, color, and contrast for truly lifelike pictures. LG's Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro further refines image quality by intelligently splitting scenes into blocks, delivering more vivid and realistic visuals than ever before.
The audio experience is equally impressive, with AI Sound Pro creating a virtual surround sound experience that delivers exceptional depth and spatial clarity through the TV's built-in speakers. By analyzing audio content and optimizing sound settings for different genres, the technology ensures an immersive audio experience, while AI Sound Tuning calibrates settings based on room acoustics and user preferences for perfectly tailored sound.
The intuitive AI Concierge provides personalized content recommendations based on viewing habits, while AI Search, powered by large language models, helps users find content faster through natural language queries, delivering more relevant and personalized search results. The AI Picture Wizard analyzes user preferences and viewing environments to automatically optimize picture settings for the best possible experience.
Enhanced convenience comes through multi-platform connectivity via ThinQ and Google Home integration, with the new webOS platform allowing users to effortlessly manage their smart home ecosystem. Built-in support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast ensures easy content sharing from any device, making these TVs true entertainment and connectivity hubs.
LG's 2025 AI-powered television collection represents the perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation and thoughtful design, crafted for discerning viewers who refuse to compromise on quality. Whether you're a technology enthusiast seeking the latest AI-driven features or someone who values how premium entertainment seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle, these TVs deliver exceptional performance at accessible price points.
With LG's commitment to making advanced technology available to more consumers, the 2025 OLED and QNED lineup invites everyone to transform their home into a sophisticated entertainment sanctuary where intelligent features work intuitively, allowing you to focus on what matters most – enjoying extraordinary content with the people you love.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment