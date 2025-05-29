CXO Inc. Acquires Ciosynergy, Secureciso, And CFO Executive Event Brands

CXO Inc. - Connect Engage Innovate

Expanded business and IT leadership event and community platform adds 100+ regional summits and thousands of CIOs, CISOs and CFOs across the Americas and Europe

- Harshil ShahCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CXO Inc., the premier events company empowering business and technology leader collaboration worldwide, today announced that it has acquired the CIOsynergy , secureCISO , and CFO event brands. The strategic acquisition significantly expands CXO Inc.'s reach across the C-suite, adding more than 100 regional summits that convene thousands of Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, and Chief Financial Officers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. CXO Inc. cultivates leadership connections, knowledge exchange, and innovation through exceptionally curated regional executive events and experiences.“Bringing these powerhouse communities under the CXO Inc. umbrella allows us to deliver unparalleled executive insights at the pace modern enterprises require,” said Harshil Shah, CEO and founder of CXO Inc.“Technology, security, and finance leaders face numerous challenges, from AI adoption and cyber resilience to fostering innovation and optimizing capital for digital transformation. By combining our teams, content, and global footprint, we'll continue to advance our integrated platform where executives can collaborate, benchmark, and chart the future together.”CIOsynergy, secureCISO, and CFO have trusted reputations for high-impact, invitation-only gatherings that feature candid peer discussions, practitioner-led case studies, and informative vendor interaction. Each brand will retain its trusted identity while benefiting from CXO Inc.'s scaled operations, data-driven programming, and digital community capabilities – including curated regional CIOMeet, CISOMeet, and CFOMeet events. Attendees can expect richer cross-domain perspectives, extraordinary experiences, expanded networking opportunities, and access to actionable research and benchmarking resources.Under the terms of the transaction, CXO Inc. has acquired all intellectual property, event operations, and associated digital assets. Key leadership, programming, and customer success staff from the acquired brands have joined CXO Inc.CXO Inc. will launch its first integrated events in 2026, bringing together thousands of CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and CFOs across the Americas, UK, and Australia New Zealand.TWEET THIS: CXO Inc. acquires CIOsynergy, secureCISO, and CFO – adds over 100 regional events and experiences that empower thousands of C-suite executives to collaborate and innovate in-person and within a trusted community. Learn more at . #CXOMeet #CIOevent #CTOevent #CISOevent #CFOevent #GRCeventAbout CXO Inc.CXO Inc. is a global event provider that empowers C-suite leaders to advance their business strategies, knowledge, and connections through peer-driven collaboration. Our thought-leading CXOMeets, exclusive dinners, and social experiences allow growth-minded business and IT executives to engage with their colleagues and take advantage of impactful insights, shared learnings, and pragmatic discussions that tackle the most pertinent challenges and priorities. Our curated regional CIOMeet, CISOMeet, and CFOMeet events provide trusted, intimate, and on-going community collaboration among accomplished CXO leaders across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Expand your professional network, acumen, and innovation at .--C-Suite participation, contact:Julie Psaras312.248.4993...CXOMeet and custom event sponsorship, contact:Sonal Patel...###

