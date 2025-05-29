Heydar Aliyev Center Park Set To Host Vibrant Children's Festival In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A vibrant celebration for children is set to unfold in the enchanting park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 1, Trend reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Ministry of Science and Education, the event rings in International Children's Day with a celebration that leaves no stone unturned, welcoming children from all walks of life and every age under the sun. . Participants will include children of fallen service members, residents of children's homes, and youth with special needs.

The festival grounds will be divided into themed zones, each designed to spark curiosity and engagement. Interactive exhibits will span agriculture, botany, art, reading, fashion, and science. Children will have the opportunity to plant seedlings, explore space through a planetarium experience, learn safe driving in mini rally cars, and watch performances by puppet theaters and circus artists.

In the Agricultural Zone section, participants will engage with hands-on displays that offer insights into farming and natural ecosystems. Nearby, the Botany Zone will provide educational materials about plant life and its impact on the environment. To deepen the experience, children can take part in masterclasses where they'll have the chance to plant seedlings in pots and learn basic horticulture skills.

With kids' natural curiosity about critters, a Zoo Zone will be in the mix, giving them a front-row seat to the animal kingdom.

The State Puppet Theater will delight young audiences with a performance of the classic fairy tale "Goghal", presented in a dedicated theater area.

A highlight of this year's festival is the participation of the Baku State Circus. With a vibrant lineup of animators, acrobats, clowns, and magicians, the circus will present a special program designed to entertain and amaze.

Creative expression will be nurtured in the Art and Face Art Zone, where children can explore various forms of visual art. Meanwhile, a Fashion Zone-organized in collaboration with vocational education institutions-will offer a journey into the worlds of design, floristry, and fashion. Young participants will have the chance to showcase their creativity and discover new design ideas.

In the Museum Zone, the National Carpet Museum will host a masterclass on the art of carpet weaving, introducing children to one of Azerbaijan's richest cultural traditions.

Space and astronomy enthusiasts can visit the Azercosmos and Planetarium Zones, where interactive exhibits will offer a closer look at the stars, planets, and the mysteries of the universe.

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will host a Safe Roads/Rally Zone, where children can safely experience mini car rallies and learn about traffic safety in an engaging format.

To promote literacy and imagination, a Reading Zone will be set up in the park, featuring dedicated reading sessions for children.

Health and well-being will also be a key focus. In the Healthy Children's Zone, families will receive wellness coupons for medical checkups and can register for pediatric consultations. To promote physical activity, the Relay Zone will feature sports competitions and games, while the Badminton Zone will host fun and friendly matches throughout the day.

The festival is set to turn the Heydar Aliyev Center park into a vibrant playground of discovery and joy, where creativity will blossom like flowers in spring. It promises to give children a day to remember, celebrating the spirit of International Children's Day in style.