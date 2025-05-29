403
CIA Scrambles for Recruiting Spies Amid Global Surveillance Surge
(MENAFN) According to a media report on Wednesday, the CIA is facing significant challenges in enlisting foreign informants, with insiders emphasizing the agency’s urgent need to expand its spy network.
A primary obstacle highlighted by current and former intelligence personnel is the widespread installation of surveillance technology worldwide, coupled with advancements in facial recognition software. These developments have made it increasingly difficult for CIA operatives to operate covertly without being detected.
In a recent public discussion, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis admitted the issue, noting that while “some of the tools and techniques from the 1960s or ‘70s might still work today, a lot of them need to be updated and refreshed.”
Additional setbacks mentioned by officials include the agency’s intense efforts to recruit Chinese officials in the early 2000s. This initiative ultimately failed when Chinese security forces dismantled the network, reportedly imprisoning and executing nearly two dozen CIA assets.
The COVID-19 pandemic also dealt a blow to the CIA’s activities, as lockdowns and travel bans severely limited in-person meetings with informants. Moreover, President Donald Trump’s proposal to shut down 10 embassies and 17 consulates as part of budget reductions threatens to shrink the CIA’s global presence even further.
In a bid to attract defectors, the CIA has produced what the report described as “Hollywood-quality” videos aimed at Russian and Chinese audiences, distributing them through social media. While officials told media that some Russians have responded, they declined to provide specifics.
These promotional videos, however, were met with skepticism in both countries and quickly became the subject of mockery, with parodies flipping the agency’s message by drawing attention to America’s own issues.
