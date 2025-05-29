Lumeris And MIT Computational Biology Lab Partner To Solve America's 2 Billion Hour Primary Care Gap

Collaboration advances AI-driven Primary Care as a ServiceTM through next-gen computational models

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris , a leader in healthcare technology and services, today announced a strategic partnership with the MIT Computational Biology Lab led by Professor Manolis Kellis at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). The collaboration will enhance the capabilities of TomTM, Lumeris' AI-powered platform delivering Primary Care as a ServiceTM, by integrating advanced computational models to better understand and guide individual and population health and interventions.

MIT's Computational Biology Lab is a research leader in using artificial intelligence and data science to uncover the mechanistic and molecular underpinnings of health and disease. This partnership will explore pairing the sophisticated analytical techniques developed by the Kellis Lab with Tom's proactive agentic services and Lumeris' deep clinical workflow knowledge-unlocking new potential for more personalized, precise, and scalable primary care.

"The next wave of healthcare transformation will come from connecting deep clinical context with cutting-edge AI," said Manolis Kellis, professor of Artificial Intelligence at MIT and head of the MIT Computational Biology Lab. "Together with Lumeris, we are building AI models that go beyond predicting outcomes, seeking to actively shape care by optimizing interventions that improve long-term health, understand the role of environmental and socio-economic factors, and can tailor to distinct patient groups, which is particularly important for underserved populations."

Tom is embedded in primary care workflows to recognize and autonomously execute best next actions-from checking-in on patients, to scheduling screenings and monitoring medications to conducting outreach and escalating issues. With the addition of dynamic modeling techniques, understanding patient subtypes and trajectories, and integrating diverse data streams using methods in collaboration with the MIT Computational Biology Lab, Tom will be further empowered to anticipate future health events and deliver more timely, relevant interventions.

"This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to push the boundaries of responsible AI in primary care," said Jean-Claude Saghbini, President of Technology Solutions and chief technology officer at Lumeris. "Professor Kellis and his team bring world-class expertise in building interpretable, high-impact algorithms. By joining forces, we're unlocking even greater precision and scale for Tom -and driving better access and improved outcomes for patients and care teams."

Primary care is essential for delivering quality outcomes, managing chronic diseases, and effectively containing health care costs. Yet the system is increasingly strained and unable to meet growing demand. Today, 100 million Americans do not have access to a primary care provider, and the imbalance between supply and demand exceeds 2 billion hours annually - a gap that cannot be closed with human resources alone.

About the MIT Computational Biology Lab

The MIT Computational Biology Lab mit) is at the forefront of biomedical data science, integrating large-scale genomics, AI, and computational modeling to understand disease mechanisms and improve patient care. The lab collaborates globally across academia, healthcare, and industry to drive meaningful advances in precision medicine and public health. For more information, visit .

About Tom

TomTM is the industry's most advanced AI-powered Primary Care as a ServiceTM solution, acting as a proactive care team member embedded directly in clinical workflows to autonomously execute next-best actions that expand capacity, improve access and reduce administrative burdens in primary care. Built on more than two decades of health care experience and five years of AI development, TomTM enables personalized, effective and scalable care delivery for providers and patients nationwide. Named in honor of the late Dr. Tom Doerr, a Lumeris founder and champion of patient-centered primary care, TomTM embodies his vision of expanding access and improving health care through innovation. To learn more, visit Lumeris/Tom .

About Lumeris

Founded in 2012, Lumeris has pioneered primary care-led, value-based care transformation, partnering with health systems and physician practices nationwide to implement tailored models that improve quality and reduce costs. Using TomTM, its AI-driven technology platform, Lumeris is achieving the industry's best quality metrics, better patient experiences, and enhanced physician satisfaction across Medicare Advantage, Traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial populations. Its Medicare Advantage plan, Essence Healthcare, consistently earns 4.5 to 5.0 star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Lumeris employs 1,200 engineers, healthcare specialists, and clinicians across offices in St. Louis and Boston and generated $3 billion in revenues in 2024. For more information, visit Lumeris .

SOURCE Lumeris

