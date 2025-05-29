403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hewitson Wines Expands Global Reach With New Vintage Launch And Sustainability Milestone
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Barossa Valley, Australia – Hewitson Wines, one of Australia's most acclaimed family-owned wineries, has announced the launch of its newest vintage collection alongside a major step forward in its commitment to sustainable winemaking. Known for blending tradition with innovation, Hewitson Wines continues to raise the bar in crafting exceptional wines that capture the spirit of the Barossa Valley and the character of its ancient vines.
Founded by Dean Hewitson in 1998, Hewitson Wines has established itself as a pioneer of site-specific wines that reflect a true sense of terroir. With a philosophy rooted in minimal intervention and a passion for heritage vineyards, the winery has earned a loyal following in over 30 countries worldwide.
New Vintage Reflects the Best of Barossa
The new release includes the highly anticipated vintages of the Old Garden Mourvèdre and Miss Harry GSM blend, both of which are already garnering early praise from international critics. The Old Garden Mourvèdre is made from the oldest Mourvèdre vines on Earth, planted in 1853 and still producing fruit of exceptional intensity and complexity. This release pays homage to the vineyard's remarkable legacy and the family's meticulous approach to viticulture.
“Our goal has always been to produce wines that not only taste exceptional but also tell a story - a story of the land, the vines, and the people,” said Dean Hewitson, founder and head winemaker.“This year's vintage is one of the most expressive we've ever made, showing incredible balance, vibrant fruit, and a distinct sense of place.”
Global Recognition and Growing Market Presence
Hewitson Wines continues to gain momentum in the international market, with growing demand in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The winery's reputation for quality and consistency has led to placements in prestigious wine lists and boutique retailers worldwide. Wine enthusiasts and sommeliers alike praise Hewitson Wines for their ability to pair well with diverse cuisines while showcasing Australia's winemaking potential.
Wine Spectator and James Halliday's Wine Companion have consistently awarded high scores to the brand's flagship wines, cementing Hewitson's position among the top-tier wine producers in the Southern Hemisphere.
A Commitment to Sustainability
Alongside its new releases, Hewitson Wines is also proud to unveil its latest sustainability initiatives, aimed at reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining premium wine quality. The winery has successfully transitioned to solar power at its Barossa estate and implemented regenerative farming techniques to improve soil health and water conservation.
“Our responsibility goes beyond making great wine,” added Hewitson.“We're custodians of this land, and we take that seriously. Every decision we make - from vineyard to bottle - is guided by a commitment to long-term sustainability.”
The winery's environmentally conscious practices also include the use of lightweight bottles, organic vineyard management, and partnerships with local suppliers to reduce carbon emissions. These efforts align with Hewitson Wines' broader mission to create world-class wines in harmony with nature.
Innovation Meets Heritage
While deeply rooted in tradition, Hewitson Wines also embraces modern techniques and scientific research to enhance its winemaking process. The winery continues to invest in small-batch fermentation, temperature-controlled cellars, and gentle oak aging to preserve the integrity of its fruit and express its unique vineyard sites.
Hewitson's dedication to innovation is also evident in its collaborations with academic institutions and viticultural experts, ensuring that every vintage benefits from both time-honored methods and cutting-edge technology.
Looking Ahead
As Hewitson Wines looks to the future, the team remains focused on crafting expressive, age-worthy wines that reflect the richness of the Barossa Valley. With a firm foundation built on quality, sustainability, and passion, Hewitson is poised to continue its growth on the global stage while staying true to its roots.
The new vintages are available now at select retailers, restaurants, and via the Hewitson Wines website.
About Hewitson Wines
Hewitson Wines is a premium winery located in the heart of South Australia's Barossa Valley. Founded in 1998 by winemaker Dean Hewitson, the winery is renowned for its dedication to site-specific winemaking, sustainable viticulture, and preservation of historic vines. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Hewitson Wines continues to produce internationally recognized wines that honor the past while embracing the future.
Media Contact:
Jan and Tammy
PR & Communications Manager
Spoken Wines
Email: ...
Phone: 1-208-867-8416
Website:
Founded by Dean Hewitson in 1998, Hewitson Wines has established itself as a pioneer of site-specific wines that reflect a true sense of terroir. With a philosophy rooted in minimal intervention and a passion for heritage vineyards, the winery has earned a loyal following in over 30 countries worldwide.
New Vintage Reflects the Best of Barossa
The new release includes the highly anticipated vintages of the Old Garden Mourvèdre and Miss Harry GSM blend, both of which are already garnering early praise from international critics. The Old Garden Mourvèdre is made from the oldest Mourvèdre vines on Earth, planted in 1853 and still producing fruit of exceptional intensity and complexity. This release pays homage to the vineyard's remarkable legacy and the family's meticulous approach to viticulture.
“Our goal has always been to produce wines that not only taste exceptional but also tell a story - a story of the land, the vines, and the people,” said Dean Hewitson, founder and head winemaker.“This year's vintage is one of the most expressive we've ever made, showing incredible balance, vibrant fruit, and a distinct sense of place.”
Global Recognition and Growing Market Presence
Hewitson Wines continues to gain momentum in the international market, with growing demand in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The winery's reputation for quality and consistency has led to placements in prestigious wine lists and boutique retailers worldwide. Wine enthusiasts and sommeliers alike praise Hewitson Wines for their ability to pair well with diverse cuisines while showcasing Australia's winemaking potential.
Wine Spectator and James Halliday's Wine Companion have consistently awarded high scores to the brand's flagship wines, cementing Hewitson's position among the top-tier wine producers in the Southern Hemisphere.
A Commitment to Sustainability
Alongside its new releases, Hewitson Wines is also proud to unveil its latest sustainability initiatives, aimed at reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining premium wine quality. The winery has successfully transitioned to solar power at its Barossa estate and implemented regenerative farming techniques to improve soil health and water conservation.
“Our responsibility goes beyond making great wine,” added Hewitson.“We're custodians of this land, and we take that seriously. Every decision we make - from vineyard to bottle - is guided by a commitment to long-term sustainability.”
The winery's environmentally conscious practices also include the use of lightweight bottles, organic vineyard management, and partnerships with local suppliers to reduce carbon emissions. These efforts align with Hewitson Wines' broader mission to create world-class wines in harmony with nature.
Innovation Meets Heritage
While deeply rooted in tradition, Hewitson Wines also embraces modern techniques and scientific research to enhance its winemaking process. The winery continues to invest in small-batch fermentation, temperature-controlled cellars, and gentle oak aging to preserve the integrity of its fruit and express its unique vineyard sites.
Hewitson's dedication to innovation is also evident in its collaborations with academic institutions and viticultural experts, ensuring that every vintage benefits from both time-honored methods and cutting-edge technology.
Looking Ahead
As Hewitson Wines looks to the future, the team remains focused on crafting expressive, age-worthy wines that reflect the richness of the Barossa Valley. With a firm foundation built on quality, sustainability, and passion, Hewitson is poised to continue its growth on the global stage while staying true to its roots.
The new vintages are available now at select retailers, restaurants, and via the Hewitson Wines website.
About Hewitson Wines
Hewitson Wines is a premium winery located in the heart of South Australia's Barossa Valley. Founded in 1998 by winemaker Dean Hewitson, the winery is renowned for its dedication to site-specific winemaking, sustainable viticulture, and preservation of historic vines. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Hewitson Wines continues to produce internationally recognized wines that honor the past while embracing the future.
Media Contact:
Jan and Tammy
PR & Communications Manager
Spoken Wines
Email: ...
Phone: 1-208-867-8416
Website:
Company :-spoken Wines
User :- Spoken Wines
Email :...
Phone :-12088678416Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment