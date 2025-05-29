Fangzhou Showcases AI-Driven Healthcare Ecosystem At PHARMCHINA As China's Shift To Digital Medicine Accelerates

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, took center stage at the 4th Annual "Internet + Pharma" Service Innovation Conference, held during the 90th PHARMCHINA exhibition in Guangzhou, and presented its AI-powered healthcare ecosystem to over 300 industry experts.

The event coincided with China's accelerated healthcare digitization efforts, including the recently introduced 2025-2030 Pharmaceutical Industry Digital Transformation Implementation Plan ("Implementation Plan") which emerged from a collaborative effort among seven regulatory bodies, comprising the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT"), the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and other key ministries.

Fangzhou's founder, chairman, and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin remarked, "Our H2H (Hospital-to-Home) smart healthcare ecosystem leverages advanced AI tools that align with China's healthcare industry roadmap and help to improve healthcare accessibility."

AI-enabled Healthcare

During the keynote session, Guo Zhi, Senior Vice President of Technology at Fangzhou, shared the latest advancements the Company's AI-driven H2H smart healthcare ecosystem, highlighting its cutting-edge solution to mitigate hallucination risks in medical large language models. He also outlined how AI integration, such as intelligent pre-consultation using its AI assistant, is driving efficiency gains and patient satisfaction across its platform. Guo noted that, "AI is transforming healthcare from labor-intensive to algorithm-driven", and highlighted Fangzhou's commitment to addressing China's twin challenges of an aging population and rapidly growing healthcare needs.

AI Transformation as Strategic Imperative

In recent years, China's national policies have placed growing emphasis on AI adoption throughout the healthcare sector, marking a clear shift in regulatory and developmental priorities. The recent Implementation Plan positions AI and digital transformation as core requirements for industry advancement. This policy momentum is driving widespread adoption of smart technologies and reshaping the strategic roadmaps of healthcare enterprises nationwide. Looking ahead, Fangzhou remains committed to advancing its mission by deepening AI integration across diverse healthcare settings.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

About 4th "Internet + Pharma" Service Innovation Conference

The conference brought together over 300 industry representatives, uniting government, industry, academia, research, and medical sectors to jointly explore pathways and opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry's transformation and upgrading.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED