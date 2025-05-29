Surgeone.Ai Acquires MGL Consulting -- Uniting Four Decades Of Trusted Compliance Expertise With Agentic AI Innovation

With MGL's practitioner-led heritage and SurgeONE's AI-powered platform, firms gain a unified solution for compliance, cybersecurity, and data operations - built by compliance professionals, powered by real human intelligence in the loop.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgeONE (SurgeONE), a Surge Ventures company and the first Agentic AI-platform purpose-built to unify compliance, cybersecurity and data operations, today announced the acquisition of MGL Consulting (MGL), one of the most respected and established compliance firms in the financial services industry.

Founded in 1984 by compliance industry veteran Melinda "Mimi" G. LeGaye , MGL has spent more than four decades supporting broker-dealers, investment advisors and commodities firms with deep domain expertise and a relentless commitment to client success. Known for its white-glove service and practitioner-first approach, MGL has supported hundreds of firms through formation, registration and ongoing compliance oversight. The firm delivers results through rigorous inspections, advertising and communications review, regulatory audit readiness, litigation support and outsourced CCO and FinOP services. Its flagship Sentinel Program offers a comprehensive and proactive compliance framework trusted by independent firms nationwide.

With this acquisition, SurgeONE deepens its practitioner roots and further distinguishes itself from legacy providers and new entrants by embedding real human expertise or human-in-the-loop into every layer of its technology and service model.

"MGL is more than a compliance firm - it's a pillar of the industry, built by people who understand the regulatory landscape because they've lived it," said Sid Yenamandra , CEO of SurgeONE. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to support clients with not only smarter workflows and automation, but with the human judgment and trusted relationships that are critical to navigating regulatory complexity."

LeGaye will continue to lead MGL as CEO of MGL and as President, Compliance Services within SurgeONE. While MGL's leadership and team of professionals remain unchanged, they now gain access to the full depth of SurgeONE's AI capabilities, platform architecture and client ecosystem.

"My team and I are thrilled to join forces with SurgeONE at a critical inflection point for the industry," said LeGaye. "Sid and his team are building modern, unified workflows to reduce the burden on compliance teams, enhance real-time oversight and improve collaboration across stakeholders. MGL brings the deep expertise and relationships to help accelerate this transformation."

MGL joins Security Snapshot , SurgeONE's cybersecurity services unit, as a wholly owned subsidiary, and part of an expanding platform that now integrates:



MGL's four-decade legacy of compliance consulting and oversight,



Security Snapshot's real-time cyber monitoring and regulatory-grade controls, and

The advanced AI infrastructure of RegVerse and Kovair , built to automate workflows, unify firm data and deliver predictive insights.

Together, these elements power SurgeONE's mission: to deliver the only truly end-to-end solution that combines real expertise, modern technology and seamless service across compliance, cyber and data - built for firms who can't afford guesswork.

About SurgeONE:

SurgeONE is the industry's first AI-powered platform purpose-built to unify compliance, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure for regulated financial institutions. Backed by Surge Ventures, the platform combines cutting-edge automation with deep practitioner expertise to deliver smarter workflows, real-time oversight, and scalable risk management. Through integrated services and modular technology, SurgeONE empowers broker-dealers, RIAs, and other financial firms to meet evolving regulatory demands with confidence and clarity. SurgeONE brings together trusted entities including MGL Consulting, Security Snapshot, RegVerse, and Kovair - creating an end-to-end solution where expertise meets innovation.

About MGL Consulting:

MGL Consulting, LLC is a full-service compliance consulting firm serving broker-dealers, investment advisors, and commodities firms across the U.S. and abroad. Based in The Woodlands, Texas, MGL brings over 40 years of experience and 350+ years of combined team expertise, offering tailored solutions in regulatory compliance, risk management, litigation support, and professional development.

About Surge Ventures:

Surge Ventures is a venture studio that builds, acquires, and invests in SaaS companies solving mission-critical challenges in compliance, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure for financial services. Through its integrated execution model and shared technology foundation, Surge has unified RegVerse, Kovair, and Security Snapshot to create SurgeONE - a modern risk and compliance platform designed for scale, speed, and trust.

SurgeONE was represented by Josh Smith and Anne Cape at McAfee & Taft and MGL Consulting was represented by Julie E. Kamps at Kamps Legal, P.C.

Media Contact:

Mitch Manning

Haven Tower Group LLC

[email protected]

424-317-4858

SOURCE SurgeONE

