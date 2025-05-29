Shareholders That Lost Money On Ibotta, Inc.(IBTA) Urged To Join Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm To Learn More

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA ).

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ibotta securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with Ibotta's April 18, 2024 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta's contract with The Kroger Co. ("Kroger"). Kroger's contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta's contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger's contract. Rather than disclosing the very real risk of a major client walking away at any time, Ibotta provided boilerplate warnings concerning the importance of maintaining ongoing relationships with their clients.

DEADLINE: June 16, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of IBTA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 16, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

