KENTEX Launches Limited Edition Evangelion Racing 15Th Anniversary Watch Limited To 99 Pieces Worldwide

A landmark collaboration between Japan's premier watchmaker KENTEX and Evangelion Racing celebrates the team's 15th anniversary.

This exclusive model fuses the iconic color scheme of EVA Unit-01 with the rugged engineering of the MOTO-R series, delivering both function and fandom in one striking piece. Only 99 pieces will be made worldwide.

Functional Features & Exclusive Extras

KENTEX ignites Evangelion Racing's 15th anniversary with a bold, Unit-01-inspired chronograph watch. Only 99 exist for the most devoted fans.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A landmark collaboration between Japan's premier watchmaker KENTEX and Evangelion Racing celebrates the team's 15th anniversary. Inspired by EVA Unit-01 and engineered for motorsport performance, this premium timepiece will be available for pre-order starting May 30, 2025.Pre-order Website:■About KENTEXSince 1994, KENTEX has been dedicated to delivering high-quality, high-precision timepieces-crafted entirely in Japan-including models officially adopted by the Japan Self-Defense Forces.Every KENTEX watch is designed, manufactured, and serviced domestically.To learn more, please visit■Design HighlightsThis exclusive model fuses the iconic color scheme of EVA Unit-01 with the rugged engineering of the MOTO-R series, delivering both function and fandom in one striking piece. Only 99 pieces will be made worldwide – a rare token of "awakening" for your wrist.-Left-side crown and pushers at 9 o'clock: Designed for optimal control and comfort during riding.-Purple and green dial inspired by EVA Unit-01, featuring the EVA Racing logo at 9 o'clock.-Chronograph seconds hand modeled after the Spear of Cassius – a unique touch exclusive to this limited edition.-Two-layer sports strap combining rubber and stitched punching leather for both durability and comfort.-Screw-down case back engraved with the EVAR logo and serial numbers (01/99 to 99/99) – no two are alike.■Functional Features & Exclusive Extras-Japanese-made quartz chronograph movement with shock detection: Minimizes hand displacement due to impact and vibration.-Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating: High resistance and clarity.-High-luminosity hands and indexes: Ensures legibility in dark environments.-100M water resistance: Tough enough for rain and dusty terrains.Each unit includes:- Ballistic nylon replacement strap, durable enough for tactical use and designed to fit comfortably over riding gear. Easily replaceable with the included hex wrench.- A limited-edition EVA Racing guarantee card featuring exclusive artwork.■About Evangelion RacingEvangelion Racing was established in April 2010 as part of a promotional tie-up with "Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition." The team features cars themed after EVA Unit-01 and popular characters from the series, competing in premier events such as SUPER GT and the Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance Race.Since 2024, KENTEX has served as an official sponsor of the Evangelion Racing team, providing performance riding gear through its MOTO-R series.To learn more, please visit■Technical SpecificationsModel : EVAR x MOTO-R Collaboration Model Ver. Unit-01Movement : Japan-made quartz chronograph (with shock detection)Case : SUS316L Stainless Steel with Black PVD coatingStrap : Dual-layer rubber and punching leather, Extra Ballistic nylon strap for replacementCase size : Φ42mmWeight : 130gWater Resistance : 100MThickness : 12.4mmCountry of Manufacture : JapanExtras : Limited to 99 pieces with Serial numbered case back, Exclusive guarantee card■Price & AvailabilityPrice: JPY 88,000Pre-orders are now open at the following online website:© khara© KENTEX, All Rights Reserved.

Naoki Hashimoto

KENTEX JAPAN Co., Ltd

+81 3-5846-0811

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.