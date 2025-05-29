Spark Minda - IICSR Sustainability Dialogues Strengthen ESG With Action-Oriented Impact

Group picture - Spark Minda IICSR Sustainability dialogues 2025

- Harsha S, CEO IICSR GroupDELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spark Minda Foundation , the social arm of leading automobile components manufacturer Spark Minda, in collaboration with the International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR), successfully hosted the Spark Minda – IICSR Sustainability Dialogues – Delhi, reinforcing the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) action in the automobile and manufacturing sectors.Spark Minda Foundation, chaired by Sarika Minda, is committed to creating equitable and inclusive communities through initiatives focused on livelihood, education, and empowerment. With a vision to bring systemic change, the Foundation leads multiple large-scale programs that blend community development with business sustainability.The International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) is a global institution dedicated to capacity building and training in ESG, Sustainability, and CSR. IICSR offers globally accredited programs and collaborates with industries and policymakers to promote responsible business practices worldwide.Spark Minda Foundation has long been a pioneer in integrating CSR and ESG values directly into the business ethos of the automobile industry. The foundation has led impactful projects in areas such as youth and women upskilling, employment generation, and inclusion of marginalised groups, setting new standards for ESG in action.At the Sustainability Dialogues – Delhi, held in Quarter 1, 2025, participants visited two of the Foundation's flagship initiatives:Project Aakarshan – A transformative skilling program that has empowered over 17,000+ youth and women across rural and semi-urban India, boasting a 70% employment rate.Project Saksham – A groundbreaking inclusion program that has upskilled 22,856 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), with 1,000+ already employed at Spark Minda facilities.Praveen Karn, Head – Sustainability and CSR, Minda Corporation, shared,“It is time for corporates to think beyond traditional philanthropy and integrate sustainability into their core operations. Spark Minda's approach is a testament to the fact that ESG is not just a compliance, but a strategy for long-term business resilience and social transformation.”The event also celebrated academic excellence with the certificate award ceremony for graduates of the IICSR Master's in ESG – Batch 5, a program accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD) and MEPSC, a sector skill council under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.Harsha Saxena, CEO of IICSR, emphasised,“Sustainability, ESG, and CSR are not merely regulatory requirements; they are fundamental to the evolution of responsible business. These principles were created so that businesses can thrive while contributing to the planet, society, and future generations.”The Spark Minda – IICSR Sustainability Dialogues marked a significant step forward in mobilising industries, professionals, and communities to act on ESG imperatives and build a sustainable, inclusive future.For media inquiries or partnerships, please contact:...

