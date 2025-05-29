403
Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration As Legal Deadline Approaches
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk announced his departure from Donald Trump's administration on May 28, concluding a 130-day tenure as a special government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
His exit aligned with a federal legal limit restricting such roles to 130 days, though Trump could have reappointed him to another position. Musk's role focused on federal spending cuts.
Under DOGE, 260,000 jobs (12% of the civilian workforce) were eliminated through layoffs, buyouts, and early retirements. The agency claimed $160 billion in savings by terminating contracts and modernizing IT systems.
However, critics questioned these figures and pointed to $135 billion in potential costs from lost productivity and legal challenges. Musk also dismantled agencies like USAID , which provided HIV aid in Africa.
Musk publicly expressed concerns about Trump's proposed“One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which extends tax cuts for the wealthy, boosts defense funding, and cuts Medicaid and clean energy programs.
He called the legislation a“massive spending bill” that“increases the budget deficit” and“undermines” DOGE's mission. Independent analyses projected the bill could add $3.8 trillion to the national debt by 2034.
Musk's Exit from Government Role
Musk's remarks were framed as a personal opinion rather than a direct confrontation. His involvement began with a $250 million donation to Trump's 2024 campaign and frequent rally appearances.
However, Musk 's focus shifted to his companies, including Tesla, where European sales declined amid his political visibility. Investors urged him to prioritize business over government roles.
Musk's departure leaves unresolved debates over budget priorities. While DOGE's mission to reduce waste continues, his exit underscores the challenges of aligning private-sector urgency with public governance.
The legal deadline for his role ended his formal involvement, though Trump could have extended his influence through alternative appointments.
This exit reflects broader tensions between fiscal conservatism and policy priorities within the Republican Party. Musk's tenure highlighted the complexities of merging corporate efficiency with federal bureaucracy, a dynamic likely to persist in future administrations.
