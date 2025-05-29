RCAT INVESTOR ALERT: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT ) securities between March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until July 22, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Red Cat class action lawsuit. Captioned Olsen v. Red Cat Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-05427 (D.N.J.), the Red Cat class action lawsuit charges Red Cat and certain of Red Cat's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Red Cat, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions to drone industry. Red Cat's products include, among others, the "Teal 2" drone, a small, unmanned aircraft system designed to purportedly "Dominate the Night" during nighttime military operations.

The Red Cat class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Red Cat's Salt Lake City facility's production capacity, and defendants' progress in developing the same, was overstated; and (ii) the overall value of Red Cat's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record Tranche 2 contract (the "SRR Contract") was overstated.

The Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 27, 2023, Red Cat revealed that its Salt Lake City facility could only currently produce 100 drones per month, the facility was still being built, refined, and expanded, and that construction of the facility was only "substantially completed" and potentially could reach a production capacity of 1,000 drones per month over the next 2 to 3 years, but only with additional capital investments and manufacturing efficiencies realized. On this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

Then, on September 23, 2024, the Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that Red Cat announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting losses per share of $0.17, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $2.8 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.07 million. According to the complaint, Red Cat further disclosed that Red Cat had spent "the past four months . . . retooling [the Salt Lake City facility] and preparing for high volume production," while admitting that a "pause in manufacturing of Teal 2 and building Army prototypes impacted Teal 2 sales" because, among other things, Red Cat "couldn't produce and sell Teal 2 units while retooling [its] factory." The Red Cat class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell more than 25%.

Finally, the Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging that "[t]he SRR contract that Red Cat won in November and preemptively announced without the Army's permission is much smaller and less favorable than management as intimated," and that "[i]t's highly implausible that a mass-production facility for manufacturing drones has been built at any point in the last two years for less than $1 million." On this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell more than 21% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Red Cat securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Red Cat class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Red Cat class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Red Cat class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Red Cat class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

