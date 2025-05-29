Proact Safety CEO's Keynote Presentation To Close 'Safety On The Edge' Virtual Event

Shawn Galloway

Galloway's session is based on his 2023 book“Bridge to Excellence: Building Capacity for Sustainable Performance.”

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead the closing keynote“The Bridge to Excellence” on Friday, June 13th at 5:00pm CT. Additional event details and registration options are available at .Based on his recent best-selling book, Bridge to Excellence: Building Capacity for Sustainable Performance, this keynote helps participants determine where they are on the path to sustainable excellence and examines the elements needed to create a strategy to build the capacity to achieve it.Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence has been a proven model hundreds of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed to close the gap between compliance and culture, determine where they are on the path to sustainable excellence, and develop a strategy to achieve it. This keynote explores the new thinking on how to create business excellence through safety excellence.For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit .ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway serves as the CEO of ProAct Safety. With more than two decades of authoritative experience in the field, Shawn is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness across all major industries. He is also an accomplished author, having penned several bestselling books and contributed over 800 podcasts, 400 articles, and 100 videos across leading industry publications.Shawn has received numerous prestigious accolades, including distinctions as a Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers, and Top 10 Speakers. He serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, a Fast Company Executive Board Member, and holds the esteemed title of Avetta Distinguished Fellow. His insights have been featured on prominent media outlets, including Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety-related mainstream magazines and podcasts, solidifying his status as a leading voice in the safety domain. Read more about him and his work at .ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at .

