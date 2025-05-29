Minimum Deposit Casinos Analyzes Ohio's Proposed Online Casino Bill And The Rising Push To Ban Sweepstakes Gambling
The bill, introduced by Rep. Jay Edwards, seeks to legalize online casino gambling in the state but includes strict provisions. Only land-based casinos and racino operators would be eligible to hold licenses. In a bold move, the bill also proposes a complete ban on sweepstakes-style online gaming, a model that has grown rapidly in states where traditional online casinos remain illegal.
“What's happening in Ohio is part of a much larger national trend,” said a senior analyst at MDC. “We're seeing more states move to eliminate unregulated sweepstakes platforms in favor of licensing structured, taxed, and consumer-protected online casinos.”
If passed, the bill would place Ohio among the growing list of states - including Montana, Louisiana, and New York - taking aim at dual-currency sweepstakes sites. These sites often operate in legal grey areas, offering virtual currencies that can be exchanged for real cash prizes without formal gambling licenses.
MDC's report outlines the potential market impact, including shifts in affiliate marketing models, player migration to regulated platforms, and increased scrutiny across the U.S. gambling ecosystem.
About MDC
Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that reviews, rates, and recommends licensed, secure, and low-deposit online casinos for players seeking safe and regulated gambling experiences.
