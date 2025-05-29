403
Russian soccer player gets crowned best goalkeeper in history
(MENAFN) Legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin has been recognized as the greatest goalkeeper of all time by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). The latest all-time rankings released on Friday placed Yashin ahead of Italian star Gianluigi Buffon and Germany’s Manuel Neuer.
The prestigious list also features notable names such as Iker Casillas, Gordon Banks, Petr Cech, Dino Zoff, Sepp Maier, Ricardo Zamora, and Oliver Kahn.
Yashin, who spent his entire club career at Dynamo Moscow, remains the only goalkeeper ever to win the Ballon d’Or, a top football accolade awarded annually by France Football. He received the honor in 1963. Over his career, he earned 74 international caps for the Soviet Union, helping his team win gold at the 1956 Olympics and the 1960 European Championship.
IFFHS had previously named Yashin the best goalkeeper of the 20th century, and he was also included in FIFA’s World Cup All-Time Team.
Born in 1929 in Moscow to a working-class family, Yashin grew up surrounded by sports, which shaped his remarkable journey in football. He played 22 seasons with Dynamo Moscow, winning five USSR Championship titles and three Soviet Cups.
His farewell match took place on May 27, 1971, at Luzhniki Stadium in front of a crowd exceeding 100,000. Yashin played 358 games for Dynamo, recording an impressive 178 clean sheets. He is credited with revolutionizing the role of goalkeeper, making a lasting impact on the game.
